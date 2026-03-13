Thailand video news | Iran confirms strike on Thai-flagged ship in Hormuz, Four Chinese nationals escape suspected trafficking route in Tak

Today we’ll be talking about Thai airways plans to increase ticket prices in the face of higher fuel costs, a drunken Pattaya clash that ends with an American soldier fighting police, and a little later some good news with ambitious promises to end scam centers combined with scam center rescues.

Iran has acknowledged that its forces attacked the Thai-flagged cargo ship Mayuree Naree in the Strait of Hormuz, saying the vessel ignored warnings and tried to pass through without authorisation. The admission came through the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which also said another cargo ship was targeted in the same area. The incident adds to a growing wave of attacks on commercial shipping around the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman since late February. Thai-linked maritime concerns have deepened further, with related reporting indicating crew members from the vessel were still unaccounted for after the assault. The episode places Thailand directly into the fallout from the widening regional conflict and raises new fears over trade and shipping security.

Thai Airways has begun raising ticket prices by around 10% to 15% as higher fuel costs tied to Middle East tensions push up operating expenses. The airline says bookings remain strong despite the increase, particularly on direct Europe-Thailand routes where demand is holding firm. Some travellers are choosing nonstop services to avoid connections through Middle East hubs, making seats harder to find on certain routes. Thai Airways has also adjusted flight paths to avoid Iranian airspace, adding some fuel burn but saying the overall operational effect is still manageable. Even with the added costs, the carrier says it is keeping expansion plans in motion and expects more aircraft and routes to come online.

An American soldier in Pattaya was accused of attacking his friend until the man lost consciousness before turning on police officers who came to intervene. Video shared online showed several officers struggling to restrain him while he appeared heavily intoxicated and repeatedly resisted arrest. During the confrontation, he allegedly lashed out at officers and tried to bite them while shouting about his missing wallet. A friend at the scene attempted to calm him down, urging him to drink water and think about his family, but he continued to behave aggressively. The disturbance turned what began as a fight between companions into a chaotic street arrest captured on camera.

Authorities in Chiang Mai have arrested a 47-year-old British man who was reportedly wanted on theft charges and accused of overstaying his visa. He was detained at a property on Kamphaeng Din Road in Hai Ya subdistrict during an operation led by officers from the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division. Reports identify the suspect only as Mr. James and say police had been seeking him in connection with multiple allegations. The case combines immigration violations with criminal accusations, giving investigators several lines of inquiry to pursue. His arrest now places him in the hands of Chiang Mai police for the next stage of legal proceedings.

A 23-year-old Thai tattoo artist in Pattaya has filed a police complaint after saying she was groped outside her studio by a foreign customer believed to be Russian. She submitted CCTV footage to police, with the recording reportedly showing the assault and helping identify the suspect. According to her account, the man arrived with two friends and the group was heard speaking Russian before the incident took place. The case has now moved into the legal process, with local police reviewing the footage as evidence. The report adds to a string of Pattaya incidents involving tourists and alleged misconduct in public spaces.

A late-night argument over fried rice in Rayong turned into a destructive outburst that was captured on CCTV and widely circulated online. The footage reportedly shows a customer damaging property inside the restaurant after complaining about the dish. The incident took place shortly after midnight on March 9 and quickly drew public attention once the video began spreading. What might have been a routine customer complaint instead ended in a violent display that left the restaurant with damaged fixtures and a fresh headache for staff. The clip has since become another example of how minor grievances can spiral dramatically when tempers boil over.

Cambodia says it intends to shut down all remaining online scam centres in the country by the end of next month as part of a renewed cybercrime crackdown. Officials say around 250 suspected locations have been targeted since July and roughly 200 of them have already been closed. Authorities also plan to continue suppression efforts after April to stop the compounds from reopening under new fronts. Even so, outside experts remain doubtful, arguing that past crackdowns have often failed to dismantle the financial and protection networks that allow the industry to return. The campaign reflects mounting pressure on Cambodia over transnational fraud operations tied to trafficking, forced labour and international scam rings.

Four Chinese nationals were rescued in Mae Sot, Tak, after local residents helped them when they fled from a pickup truck they said was transporting them to Myanmar. The group, made up of two men and two women, told police they had been deceived into coming to Thailand and were being trafficked onward across the border. CCTV reportedly showed one man forcing open a door and helping the others escape before the driver fled the scene. Police later checked their travel documents and found they had entered Thailand in Chiang Mai on March 6 before being taken to Tak. After the rescue, they were sent onward to Bangkok, where arrangements were made for their return to China.