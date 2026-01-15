Phuket unveils ‘Dheveena’ sea goddess sculpture as new landmark

Petch Petpailin
Published: January 15, 2026, 6:10 PM
Phuket unveils ‘Dheveena’ sea goddess sculpture as new landmark | Thaiger
Photo via Instagram/ @mybeach_phuket

Phuket unveiled a new landmark, “Dheveena,” a large-scale public sculpture installed along the seafront at Saphan Hin Park in the Wichit sub-district, as part of the Thailand Biennale 2025.

The fourth edition of the Thailand Biennale returned to Phuket on November 29 last year and will run for five months until April 30 this year. Under the theme “Eternal Kalpa,” the event invites the public to reflect on the passage of time, technological change, and the evolving relationship between humans and nature.

Throughout the five-month exhibition, 65 artists from 25 countries are presenting their works at venues across the province. Saphan Hin Park has been selected as one of the main exhibition sites and will feature three permanent art installations, designed to remain as long-term cultural landmarks for Phuket.

The first sculpture installed at the park was “Richest Roller” by Thai national artist Kamol Tassanachalee, a work symbolising Phuket’s enduring prosperity and cultural wealth.

Photo via Facebook/ Aree Kongpol

The latest installation, unveiled at the end of Saphan Hin Cape, is “Dheveena,” also known as the Queen of the Sea. The eight-metre-high white sculpture blends the form of a woman with that of a lionfish. It was designed by local artist Aree Kongpol and crafted by Phuket-based sculptor Teerapong Photisan.

According to the artists, Dheveena represents a guardian spirit of the sea, symbolising protection, abundance, and the richness of Phuket’s marine ecosystem and sea life.

Photo via Facebook/ Aree Kongpol

Another permanent installation at Saphan Hin Park is “The Labyrinth #2” by Thai artist Pitupong Chaowakul. The piece features a translucent labyrinth structure inspired by the concept of hiding and seeking, encouraging viewers to interact with and reflect on space, perception, and movement.

Further details about participating artists and exhibition sites can be found on the Biennale’s official website.

Photo via Instagram/ @mybeach_phuket

Beyond the Biennale installations, Phuket residents are also buzzing about another unexpected attraction, a newly opened petrol station with sweeping sea views at Sunrise Marina Phuket on Koh Sire in the Ratsada area.

The location quickly becomes a popular photo spot, with many visitors stopping not to refuel, but to capture scenic images overlooking the water.

Photo via Facebook/ Phuket OK
