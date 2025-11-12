Thailand video news | Thailand to reassess alcohol sale hours in eateries, Beware of fake TDAC portals

In today’s Thailand video news, Alex and Jay bring you the latest stories from across Thailand and Southeast Asia. We break down updates on Thailand’s alcohol sales regulations, share key tips to avoid scams when applying for the Thailand Digital Arrival Card, and look at why Thailand’s crypto community is celebrating as Binance rolls out new options to convert digital currencies into Thai baht.

Thailand’s government is reviewing the long-standing rule that bans alcohol sales between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., which does NOT apply to international airports, legal entertainment venues, and hotels, following growing criticism from tourism and business operators. Restaurant owners argue that the rule causes confusion and lost revenue, especially during high travel seasons. Officials have acknowledged that the law is outdated and plan to discuss possible revisions with the restaurant association. The review will also address fines and enforcement inconsistencies affecting both sellers and customers. Authorities aim to finalise a more flexible policy before the peak tourism months begin in a meeting scheduled for this Thursday, November 13.

Thailand’s immigration authorities have issued a warning about fraudulent websites charging travellers for the Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC), which is officially free. Scammers use fake government logos and “fast approval” claims to deceive users. Officials urge travellers to verify URLs carefully and avoid any site requesting payment. Submissions should only be made through the legitimate government portal. The warning is part of efforts to prevent identity theft and entry delays at Thai airports.

Police in Pattaya have arrested a British man and a Thai woman for running an online business selling sex toys, poppers, and other prohibited items. The duo allegedly used QR-coded advertisements placed around nightlife areas to reach customers. A raid uncovered large quantities of banned goods stored in their rented house. Authorities say the pair had operated for about a year and are now facing charges for selling unlicensed medical devices and controlled substances. The crackdown highlights growing action against online vice networks targeting foreign markets.

A man remains on the run after entering a classroom and threatening a student with a gun in Nakhon Si Thammarat province. The young boy suffered head injuries and a broken finger during the attack and is being treated at a local hospital. Police are searching for the suspect while investigating his motives. The case has sparked concern over school safety and the presence of weapons on educational grounds. Local officials have promised to increase security patrols and screening around schools.

Indonesia has named former President Suharto a national hero, reigniting fierce debate over his authoritarian rule and human rights abuses. Critics accuse the government of attempting to rewrite history and ignore the victims of mass killings during his regime. The move comes under President Prabowo Subianto, Suharto’s former son-in-law, further fuelling controversy. Supporters claim Suharto’s early leadership helped stabilise the nation and strengthen its economy. The decision has sharply divided public opinion on how Indonesia should remember its past.

Thailand’s court of appeals has approved the extradition of She Zhijiang, a Chinese-Cambodian businessman accused of running a massive illegal online gambling empire. Authorities allege his network processed hundreds of billions of baht in illicit funds through over 200 websites. She had been fighting extradition since his arrest in 2022, but has now exhausted legal options. The ruling marks a significant step in Thailand’s cooperation with regional partners to combat transnational crime. Officials say coordination with Chinese authorities is underway to complete the transfer.

A woman has publicly apologised after exposing her private parts during a tattoo contest in Saraburi, sparking widespread criticism online. Event organisers condemned the behaviour, saying it damaged the reputation of what was intended as a family-friendly event. The woman claimed the act was unintentional and vowed to adhere to social standards in the future. Authorities are reviewing the event’s rules to prevent similar incidents. The controversy has reignited debates over freedom of expression and public decency in Thailand.

Binance Thailand is launching a new initiative to let crypto-holding tourists convert their digital assets into Thai baht for local spending. The company plans to participate in a government-backed fintech sandbox that integrates cryptocurrency with travel payments. Tourists will be able to use approved e-money platforms while remaining under strict verification and transaction limits. The project aims to attract tech-savvy visitors and boost Thailand’s digital economy. Industry analysts view it as a major step toward normalising crypto use in everyday tourism.