Thai man at large after attacking and threatening boy with gun at school

Published: November 11, 2025, 5:10 PM
50 1 minute read
Photo via Facebook/ ยอดทอง รวมพลคนใต้

A Thai man remains at large after attacking and threatening a 14 year old boy with a gun at a school in the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat today.

Rescuers from the Tai Tek Siang Tung Foundation were called to a school on the outskirts of the city to transport the injured boy to hospital. The boy sustained a head wound, and his little finger was deformed. He remains under treatment at Maharaj Nakhon Si Thammarat Hospital.

Security camera footage from the classroom shows the boy being physically assaulted by a man, whose identity is still under investigation. The attacker approached the victim alongside the boy’s classmate.

The suspect entered the classroom carrying a gun and walked directly towards the boy. Other students fled the room in fear.

The man reportedly struck the boy on the head with the gun and continued the assault until the boy collapsed. He then pointed the firearm at the boy, threatening to shoot.

Thai man attacks and threatens schoolboy with gun
Photo via Facebook/ ยอดทอง รวมพลคนใต้

The attacker later placed the gun in a bag but continued to assault the boy until the victim performed a wai gesture and begged him to stop.

Workpoint News reported that the incident stemmed from a conflict between the victim and his classmate, said to be the attacker’s son. However, Channel 7 reported that the assailant was actually the boy’s older brother, aged around 22.

Physical assault and gun threat in Nakhon Si Thammarat school
Photo via Facebook/ ยอดทอง รวมพลคนใต้

A teacher at the school told the media that they had attempted to intervene once the conflict began. Nevertheless, one of the boys reportedly called family members to the school, escalating the incident as captured on CCTV.

The assault has been reported to Meuang Nakhon Si Thammarat Police Station and remains under investigation.

If charged, the attacker may face prosecution under Section 295 of the Criminal Law for assaulting another person and causing both physical and mental harm. Conviction carries a maximum penalty of two years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 40,000 baht, or both.

