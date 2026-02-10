2 South Korean women wanted for swimwear theft in Phuket

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: February 10, 2026, 12:53 PM
812 2 minutes read
2 South Korean women wanted for swimwear theft in Phuket | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต Newshawk Phuket

Two South Korean women pretended to try on swimwear at a shop in Phuket before stealing the clothing before fleeing the scene yesterday, February 9.

The incident occurred at Plaifah Beachwear yesterday. A shop employee later released CCTV footage of the theft on social media and appealed to the public for help in identifying the suspects.

According to the staff member, the two foreign women first entered the shop at around 12.28am and behaved like regular customers. They asked to try on several swimsuits and inquired about prices. After learning that the items were relatively expensive, they left the shop without making a purchase.

However, the pair reportedly returned at around 30 minutes later. During the second visit, one of the women asked to try on swimwear again and requested assistance from the staff inside the fitting room. This left the main shop area unattended.

While the staff member was distracted, the second woman, who remained outside the fitting room, was seen on CCTV walking around the store as if browsing. Footage shows her reaching under a display table, where a basket of swimwear stock was kept, and discreetly placing clothing into her bag.

South Korean steals swimsuits Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต Newshawk Phuket

She then continued pretending to look at other products until her friend finished trying on the clothing. The two women later told the staff member they were still not satisfied with the swimwear and left the shop without buying anything.

The employee later noticed that several items were missing and reviewed the CCTV footage, which clearly captured the theft. She explained that the swimwear sold at the shop is imported from Colombia, making the prices higher than those of similar products sold elsewhere in the area.

Related Articles

The staff member added that during the suspects’ first visit, she had brought out additional sizes from storage to help them try on different options. This may have allowed the women to see exactly where the shop’s stock was kept, making the theft easier during their return visit.

South Korean thieves Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต Newshawk Phuket

The shop owner filed a police report and decided to make the incident public to warn other business operators in tourist areas and to seek information about the suspects’ identities and whereabouts.

The owner also expressed a belief that the two women may have committed similar thefts elsewhere and that this was unlikely to be their first offence.

Members of the public with information about the suspects are urged to contact the shop at 065-017-7050.

The case follows a similar incident reported in Phuket last month, when three German nationals were accused of stealing 2,000 baht in cash and flipflops from a spa. Although one suspect attempted to return the stolen money to avoid legal consequences, the spa owner insisted on pursuing the case through the legal system.

Latest Thailand News
Man walks into Pattaya police station with drugs, begs to be arrested | Thaiger Thailand News

Man walks into Pattaya police station with drugs, begs to be arrested

6 hours ago
Thai man gets 30 years in jail for monarchy-related tweets | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man gets 30 years in jail for monarchy-related tweets

7 hours ago
Thai man arrested for firing shots at renowned late politician&#8217;s home | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man arrested for firing shots at renowned late politician’s home

7 hours ago
Drunk American man found injured outside Pattaya condominium | Thaiger Pattaya News

Drunk American man found injured outside Pattaya condominium

8 hours ago
Video shows election official marking votes behind blocked papers | Thaiger Thailand News

Video shows election official marking votes behind blocked papers

8 hours ago
Anutin holds off on coalition talks, awaits final vote count | Thaiger Thailand News

Anutin holds off on coalition talks, awaits final vote count

9 hours ago
Udon Thani woman loses car and 80000-baht amulet to online date | Thaiger Thailand News

Udon Thani woman loses car and 80000-baht amulet to online date

9 hours ago
Big Joke’s wife wins defamation lawsuit over affair accusations | Thaiger Thailand News

Big Joke’s wife wins defamation lawsuit over affair accusations

10 hours ago
Vietnamese man arrested at Suvarnabhumi with rhino horns | Thaiger Thailand News

Vietnamese man arrested at Suvarnabhumi with rhino horns

10 hours ago
Over 200 students call for election recount in Maha Sarakham | Thaiger Thailand Election News

Over 200 students call for election recount in Maha Sarakham

10 hours ago
2 South Korean women wanted for swimwear theft in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

2 South Korean women wanted for swimwear theft in Phuket

11 hours ago
Indonesian and Malaysian men arrested in Udon Thani car break-in theft | Thaiger Thailand News

Indonesian and Malaysian men arrested in Udon Thani car break-in theft

12 hours ago
Worker killed in Buriram after concrete wall collapses mid-renovation | Thaiger Thailand News

Worker killed in Buriram after concrete wall collapses mid-renovation

12 hours ago
Chon Buri voters stage overnight protest and demand vote recount | Thaiger Politics News

Chon Buri voters stage overnight protest and demand vote recount

13 hours ago
Father and son found dead in Nonthaburi home, shock suspected | Thaiger Thailand News

Father and son found dead in Nonthaburi home, shock suspected

13 hours ago
Sino-Thai says MEA dome collapse linked to powerful windstorm | Thaiger Thailand News

Sino-Thai says MEA dome collapse linked to powerful windstorm

14 hours ago
Fire damages 28 shops at Chatuchak Weekend Market in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Fire damages 28 shops at Chatuchak Weekend Market in Bangkok

14 hours ago
Bangkok unveils Japan-inspired dog park in Lumpini | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok unveils Japan-inspired dog park in Lumpini

14 hours ago
Calls for action after foreign motorcyclist confronts Phuket schoolgirl | Thaiger Phuket News

Calls for action after foreign motorcyclist confronts Phuket schoolgirl

1 day ago
Engineering expert weigh in on Samut Prakan dome collapse | Thaiger Thailand News

Engineering expert weigh in on Samut Prakan dome collapse

1 day ago
Married woman faces death threats from controlling online date partner | Thaiger Thailand News

Married woman faces death threats from controlling online date partner

1 day ago
Foreign woman in bikini found dead in sea off Jomtien Beach | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign woman in bikini found dead in sea off Jomtien Beach

1 day ago
Buriram border residents urge new PM to act on Cambodian tensions | Thaiger Thailand News

Buriram border residents urge new PM to act on Cambodian tensions

1 day ago
Chinese man critically injured after mysterious fall from Chon Buri hotel | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese man critically injured after mysterious fall from Chon Buri hotel

1 day ago
Tourist in Koh Samui removes ice from drink, fears its &#8216;unsafe to consume&#8217; | Thaiger Thailand News

Tourist in Koh Samui removes ice from drink, fears its ‘unsafe to consume’

1 day ago
Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: February 10, 2026, 12:53 PM
812 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.