2 South Korean women wanted for swimwear theft in Phuket

Two South Korean women pretended to try on swimwear at a shop in Phuket before stealing the clothing before fleeing the scene yesterday, February 9.

The incident occurred at Plaifah Beachwear yesterday. A shop employee later released CCTV footage of the theft on social media and appealed to the public for help in identifying the suspects.

According to the staff member, the two foreign women first entered the shop at around 12.28am and behaved like regular customers. They asked to try on several swimsuits and inquired about prices. After learning that the items were relatively expensive, they left the shop without making a purchase.

However, the pair reportedly returned at around 30 minutes later. During the second visit, one of the women asked to try on swimwear again and requested assistance from the staff inside the fitting room. This left the main shop area unattended.

While the staff member was distracted, the second woman, who remained outside the fitting room, was seen on CCTV walking around the store as if browsing. Footage shows her reaching under a display table, where a basket of swimwear stock was kept, and discreetly placing clothing into her bag.

She then continued pretending to look at other products until her friend finished trying on the clothing. The two women later told the staff member they were still not satisfied with the swimwear and left the shop without buying anything.

The employee later noticed that several items were missing and reviewed the CCTV footage, which clearly captured the theft. She explained that the swimwear sold at the shop is imported from Colombia, making the prices higher than those of similar products sold elsewhere in the area.

The staff member added that during the suspects’ first visit, she had brought out additional sizes from storage to help them try on different options. This may have allowed the women to see exactly where the shop’s stock was kept, making the theft easier during their return visit.

The shop owner filed a police report and decided to make the incident public to warn other business operators in tourist areas and to seek information about the suspects’ identities and whereabouts.

The owner also expressed a belief that the two women may have committed similar thefts elsewhere and that this was unlikely to be their first offence.

Members of the public with information about the suspects are urged to contact the shop at 065-017-7050.

The case follows a similar incident reported in Phuket last month, when three German nationals were accused of stealing 2,000 baht in cash and flipflops from a spa. Although one suspect attempted to return the stolen money to avoid legal consequences, the spa owner insisted on pursuing the case through the legal system.