Calls for action after foreign motorcyclist confronts Phuket schoolgirl

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: February 9, 2026, 5:24 PM
Photo via Facebook/ Jeerawut Wangnurak

A viral video showing a foreign motorcyclist aggressively threatening a young Thai student and her guardian in the Patong area of Phuket sparked public criticism and demands for deportation.

The video was shared on Facebook on Friday, February 6, by Jeerawut Wangnurak, who condemned the foreigner’s behaviour. In his caption, Jeerawut wrote…

“Have you ever seen Thai people without smiles? Is this a free-visa tourist? He cut off a Thai motorcyclist in front and threatened Thai people like this.

The passenger on the motorcycle was a young student, but you still [dared] to behave like this. Be aggressive in your own country, not in Thailand. Please help share the video to expose this foreign man’s behaviour.”

The footage showed a foreign man riding a motorcycle and approaching a Thai schoolgirl who was travelling with her guardian. The man is heard shouting vulgar language at the pair in an aggressive manner. The young girl can be heard shouting back repeatedly, saying, “Stop! Stop!” in apparent distress.

Foreigner crticised for threatening Thai girl over road dispute
Photo via Facebook/ Jeerawut Wangnurak

The video ended while the confrontation was still ongoing, and it remains unclear what exactly triggered the dispute or how the situation was resolved. However, Jeerawut later stated that the incident did not escalate further and that no injuries were reported.

The clip quickly spread across Thai social media, prompting an outpouring of anger from netizens. Many urged local police to identify and track down the foreign motorcyclist, while others criticised what they described as lax enforcement surrounding tourist behaviour and vehicle rentals in popular destinations such as Patong.

A significant number of online users called for the foreigner’s visa to be revoked and for him to be deported, arguing that threatening a child crossed a serious line.

Foreign motorcyclist threatened young student
Photo via Facebook/ Jeerawut Wangnurak

Others used the incident to highlight broader concerns about road safety, aggressive driving, and the ease with which foreign visitors can rent motorcycles without sufficient oversight.

As of now, local police in Phuket have not released an official statement regarding the incident, and no details have been confirmed about the identity or nationality of the foreign motorcyclist involved.

The incident echoes a similar case reported last month, when a Thai motorcyclist appealed for help online after alleging he was repeatedly punched in the face by a foreign rider following a road dispute.

Despite video evidence being shared publicly at the time, authorities did not release updates on whether the foreign suspect was identified or arrested.

