Wat Arun photographers warned for exploiting public space for personal gain

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: January 6, 2026, 2:55 PM
Photo by ฐานิส สุดโต via THE STANDARD

Key insights from the news

  • Thai Tourist Police are regulating local photographers at Wat Arun due to complaints of exploitation for personal gain, sparked by a viral post from Krisda Witthayakhajorndet.
  • Witthayakhajorndet reported being disturbed by a photographer who repeatedly pushed tourists out of the frame to prioritize paying clients, leading to confusion among visitors.
  • Following the complaints, many netizens shared similar negative experiences regarding photographers and vendors disrupting the temple's atmosphere.
  • In response, police increased patrols and held meetings with temple management to establish clearer guidelines for photography services and improve visitor experience.

Thai Tourist Police moved to regulate the activities of local photographers at Wat Arun Ratchawararam Ratchawaramahawihan in Bangkok following complaints that some photographers were exploiting the popular tourist attraction and public space for personal gain.

The issue gained widespread attention after Krisda “Pond” Witthayakhajorndet, founder of the entertainment company Be On Cloud, shared his experience on X on January 2.

In his post, Pond said he visited Wat Arun and was impressed by the large number of tourists, many of whom were renting traditional Thai costumes.

“I went to Wat Arun yesterday. There were so many tourists, it was something to be proud of. Many people were renting traditional Thai costumes, and they looked great.”

However, he said the experience was disrupted by a local photographer who repeatedly chased other tourists out of the frame in order to take photos for paying clients.

“But then I encountered a local photographer who kept chasing other tourists out of the frame to take photos for clients. He didn’t just do it once, he did it repeatedly.”

Local photographers at Wat Arun accused of chasing tourists for perfect photoshoot of their clients
Photo by ฐานิส สุดโต via THE STANDARD

Pond said foreign tourists appeared confused and upset after being disturbed. He decided to intervene and warned the photographer that the temple was a public space meant for everyone. According to Pond, the photographer ignored the warning and argued back.

Related Articles

At the end of his post, Pond wrote…

“You don’t have the right to claim public space as your own. Don’t make a living off of others’ inconvenience. This place is the landmark of the country. Please change your behavior.”

Wat Arun photographers
Photo by ฐานิส สุดโต via THE STANDARD

Following the post, many netizens shared similar experiences in the comments, saying they had encountered photographers and costume vendors behaving in the same way while visiting Wat Arun.

Some also complained about loud shouting from photographers and vendors trying to attract customers, which disrupted the atmosphere at the temple.

Police control photographers at Wat Arun after online complaint
Photo by ฐานิส สุดโต via THE STANDARD

In response to the complaints, Thai Tourist Police stepped in to address the issue. According to a report by THE STANDARD, police increased patrols at the temple to maintain order and prevent further disturbances.

Officers also held meetings with the temple’s management team and relevant agencies to discuss clearer and fairer guidelines for photography services within the temple grounds.

Tourist Police have also sought cooperation from local photographers, urging them to assist visitors politely and respectfully, avoid causing inconvenience to others, and help improve overall tourism standards at one of Bangkok’s most iconic landmarks.

