Thai taxi driver wins hearts after sharing desserts with Australian tourists

An Australian couple shared a video of a friendly service from a Thai taxi driver, who warmly welcomed them despite a language barrier and treated them to traditional Thai desserts during their journey.

The video was shared on January 9 via the couple’s TikTok account, TikTok user @whatamidoing.retired. In the caption, the couple wrote…

“We met the kindest taxi driver, shared traditional royal Thai desserts with us, bought fried bananas from a roadside lady, and we exchanged a koala from Australia.”

In the clip, the Thai taxi driver can be seen communicating with the couple primarily through Google Translate. Despite the lack of a common language, the driver went above and beyond to make his passengers feel welcome.

At one point, he handed the couple a plastic box filled with traditional Thai desserts and used the translation app to deliver a message on his phone that read…

“Here is a gift from Thai people to tourists. Try it, and tell me what you think.”

The dessert box contained several classic Thai sweets, including Thong Yip, Thong Yod, Met Khanun, and Foi Thong. These desserts are made using egg yolk and beans, giving them their distinctive bright yellow colour and association with good fortune in Thai culture.

When the taxi became stuck in a traffic jam, the driver bought a bag of fried banana fritters from a street vendor for the Australian couple. This popular snack is commonly sold at busy intersections across Thailand, particularly in Bangkok.

Later in the journey, the driver again used Google Translate to show a heartfelt message on his phone, thanking the couple for visiting Thailand and wishing them a wonderful and memorable trip.

Touched by the gesture, the Australian couple presented the driver with a small koala hair clip as a souvenir from their home country. The driver accepted the gift with a traditional wai, bowing politely in gratitude.

The video quickly gained traction among Thai social media users and spread further after being reposted by TravelNews and other media pages. Many Thai netizens praised the taxi driver for his kindness and strong service-minded attitude, while others welcomed the couple to Thailand and wished them an enjoyable stay.