Thai businesswoman and influencer questions Disneyland Thailand plan

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: February 4, 2026, 6:07 PM
Photo via Facebook/ Oun Chanisara and พิพัฒน์ รัชกิจประการ Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn

A well-known Thai businesswoman and social media influencer publicly questioned the possibility of bringing Disneyland to Thailand, accusing the Bhumjaithai Party of using an uncertain proposal as part of its election campaign and selling dreams to Disney fans.

Amid the uncertain and faded hope on an entertainment complex and legal casino from Pheu Thai Party, the present Transport Minister from Bhumjaithai Party, Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, announced a separate vision.

Phiphat said the party was exploring the possibility of developing a large entertainment complex without a casino, alongside an 80,000-seat sports stadium and Disneyland theme park as a potential attraction.

The mention of Disneyland quickly became headline news, drawing excitement from Thai Disney fans as well as scepticism from media outlets questioning whether such a project was realistic.

One of those voicing concern was Chanisara “Oun” Wongdeeprasith, a prominent businesswoman and influencer widely recognised for her passion for Disney. Oun questioned whether the Disneyland proposal was a genuine, well-researched plan or simply an election talking point designed to attract votes.

Photo via Facebook/ พิพัฒน์ รัชกิจประการ Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn

In a Facebook post, she asked whether Phiphat and his party had actually held discussions with Disney executives and urged them to publicly disclose concrete details.

She also pointed out that campaign materials and social media posts featured Disney imagery, including castles and logos, without any official confirmation from Disney. In part of her post, Oun wrote…

“I believe that Disney fans want to see the Disney castle, watch the fireworks, and buy licensed products at Disneyland once in their lifetime, but many may not have the budget or time to travel abroad.

For Disney fans, Disneyland is not just a tourist attraction but a life goal. Taking someone’s dreams and aspirations for ulterior motives is very cruel in my opinion.”

Oun’s comments gained traction due to her long-standing association with Disney. She has visited Disneyland parks around the world and has previously collaborated with Disney on licensed products under her own brands.

Photo via Facebook/ Oun Chanisara

Phiphat responded directly in the comments, stating that neither he nor the Bhumjaithai Party had ever confirmed that Disneyland would definitely be built in Thailand.

He said the party had only highlighted Thailand’s potential to attract major global investors, including Disney. He added that as a caretaker government, the party could not formally proceed with such a project.

He also insisted the idea was not created solely for election campaigning, claiming it had been discussed internally for two to three months. He concluded…

“I understand that I cannot change your opinion in a very short time and that I must earn trust through action. I hope you will be open-minded and give us a chance.”

Photo via Facebook/ Oun Chanisara

Despite the response, Oun continued to question the proposal, raising concerns about construction credibility, referencing past infrastructure failures such as delays on Rama II Road. She also asked when talks with Disney would actually take place and who the project’s investors would be.

Oun later reposted an election campaign video in which Phiphat stated that Disneyland in Thailand could be possible if voters supported him and the Bhumjaithai Party.

As of now, Phiphat has not responded further, and no concrete details about a Disneyland Thailand project have been officially confirmed.

