Thailand video news | Thailand’s flood crisis claims 162 lives, Airports of Thailand reports revenue growth as passenger traffic surges

In Thailand Video News, Alex and Jay cover key stories from across Thailand and Southeast Asia. Today’s headlines include the devastating floods in the South and the ongoing relief efforts, upcoming changes to mobile banking in early 2026, and a surge in airline travel to Thailand.

Flooding across Thailand has already claimed 162 lives, and emergency teams continue racing to reach isolated communities. Rising waters have displaced thousands and swept through several provinces, destroying homes and farmland. Rescue crews report tough conditions because landslides and washed-out roads slow their progress. Meanwhile, temporary shelters keep filling up as more families flee inundated neighbourhoods. Authorities warn that recovery will take weeks since early assessments show widespread devastation.

Thailand’s King has donated 100 million baht to support communities battered by nationwide floods. The contribution strengthens emergency supplies, medical assistance, and long-term recovery programmes. Aid groups say the funding arrives at a crucial moment because shelters are struggling to accommodate displaced families. Meanwhile, volunteers and military personnel continue distributing food, water, and essential care. Local leaders add that the King’s gesture has lifted morale among residents facing enormous losses.

Immigration authorities have temporarily waived overstay fines for tourists stranded in the flood-hit South. Travellers stuck due to road closures, cancelled flights, or dangerous conditions will avoid penalties under this measure. Officials say the decision ensures visitors are not unfairly impacted by a disaster beyond their control. Affected foreigners should contact nearby immigration offices for assistance. The waiver will stay in place as long as flooding continues, disrupting transport networks.

Severe flooding in Indonesia has claimed at least 303 lives after a powerful cyclone devastated multiple regions. Entire villages have vanished under mud and water, and rescue teams are still searching remote areas for survivors. Thousands have fled as collapsing homes, bridges, and farmland force communities to relocate. Emergency shelters remain packed, and authorities warn of possible disease outbreaks if conditions worsen. Officials also expect the casualty count to rise as assessments continue.

Thai police have arrested six people accused of running a cryptocurrency investment scam that falsely used Donald Trump’s likeness and endorsement. Investigators say the group lured victims with promises of 20x returns through a fake Nigerian oil fund, supported by misleading promotional videos. Losses already reach millions of baht, prompting numerous complaints nationwide. During coordinated raids, officers seized computers, documents, and digital assets. Police are now tracking additional suspects linked to the network.

A fierce fire tore through a warehouse in Nonthaburi, destroying luxury vehicles, including supercars and several Teslas. Firefighters battled heavy smoke and intense heat as parts of the structure collapsed. The blaze caused hundreds of millions of baht in damage, and investigators are analysing its cause. Nearby residents reported explosions as fuel and batteries ignited inside the building. Authorities are now reviewing safety protocols for facilities storing high-value electric and petrol-powered cars.

Several Thai mobile banking apps will stop supporting iOS 13 and Android 9 starting February 2026. Banks say the policy aims to strengthen security and introduce features incompatible with older systems. As a result, users with outdated devices should upgrade their phones or operating systems soon. Those who do not update may lose access to online transfers, bill payments, and other key functions. Financial institutions plan to release reminders as the deadline approaches.

Airports of Thailand has reported rising revenue driven by a strong surge in passenger numbers. International tourism continues to accelerate, driving up flight frequencies at major airports. Improved services and new routes have also contributed to higher operational income. Officials expect this momentum to continue through next year’s peak travel season. AOT now plans to invest further in airport upgrades to meet growing demand.