Patong Tunnel project advances with 16.76 billion baht budget

The Kathu-Patong expressway project, commonly referred to as the Patong Tunnel project, is advancing with a budget of 16.76 billion baht.

Land expropriation has been completed and the Patong Municipality, appointed by the Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT), has started land clearing, expected to be completed by September 7.

Weerawit Kreuasombat, President of the Patong Municipality Council, confirmed that all designated lands have been expropriated and land clearing is in process.

The expropriation budget amounts to approximately 5 billion baht (US$153.79 million), with further funds disbursed upon the clearance of all structures in the project area. Around 230 eligible recipients have already received their compensation from EXAT.

The total budget for the expressway has increased from the initial 14.49 billion baht (US$445.68 million) to 16.76 billion baht (US$16.76 billion baht.5 million).

This change followed the decision to transition from a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model to complete government construction and expropriation.

The EXAT board approved this adjustment in late 2023, which includes increases in unit pricing, inflation, and additional construction measures such as tunnel reinforcement for potential geological risks. The revised budget allocates 10.96 billion baht (US$337 million) for construction and 5.79 billion baht (US$178 million) for land acquisition and ownership.

The 3.98-kilometre route begins in Patong at the Phra Metta Road intersection and includes an elevated road over Phisit Gorani Road, a double tunnel through the Nakkerd Hills, and another elevated section ending in Kathu near Highway 4029.

The project timeline anticipates Cabinet review and approval in March 2024, construction commencement in October 2025, and completion by October 2028.

EXAT officially requested that Patong Municipality assist property owners who have received compensation for demolishing their buildings by September 7.

This request aligns with the Royal Decree published in the Government Gazette on June 1, 2023, which outlined the expropriated areas in Patong and Kathu for the expressway construction, reported The Phuket News.

Under the compensation contracts, property owners are required to complete demolition and vacate the area within 90 days of receiving payment.

Patong Municipality has been tasked with raising public awareness and coordinating with Chirawat Inthrachit, a designated legal officer from EXAT.