Government launches “Have problems, consult the PM” charm offensive | The Thaiger

Government launches “Have problems, consult the PM” charm offensive
Thailand’s government yesterday launched a new program, dubbed “Have Problems, Consult the PM,” to allow the public to voice grievances and problems directly to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.
Prayut welcomed groups representing farmers, civil society and independent entrepreneurs at Government House.
The PM told them that the program is his own initiative at a time of challenges, including Thailand’s economic slowdown and worries about the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus, and assured them that the government is working hard to alleviate their struggles.
According to the PM, by meeting with the people and hearing their problems directly, the Government will get access to accurate information for use in developing remedies.
It was unclear whether the privilege of addressing the PM directly will extend to foreigners.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Health minister won’t say why quarantine order deleted, Facebook account inactive
Health minister Anutin Charnvirakul yesterday declined to explain why he removed an order requiring people arriving from 9 countries and 2 Chinese territories designated as high risk areas for the Covid-19 virus to be placed in self-quarantine. According to the quickly deleted document posted on his official Facebook page (now inactive), the nine destinations are “disease areas” and people arriving in Thailand from them could be subject to health measures. He also added his own message that such measures would include a compulsory quarantine.
“Everyone arriving from these nine countries, which have been declared ‘disease areas’ will have to self-quarantine for 14 days without exception. We will fight through this together.”
The countries and territories mentioned are Germany, Japan, South Korea, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, France, Singapore, Italy, and Iran.
But just hours after the announcement appeared, the post, and Anutin’s entire page, became inaccessible for no apparent reason.
Despite his clearly visible signature, Anutin, who is also deputy PM, denied any knowledge.
“I’m also wondering how the document ended up there, since I haven’t signed it. It’s still in my room,” Anutin said. “I have to revise it again because the issue of undocumented Thai workers returning from South Korea just came in. I need to look back into the issue before making changes.”
When a reporter pressed him on why he deactivated his Facebook account after publishing the post, Anutin chuckled and tried to divert the question:
“My son wants me to rest,” Anutin said. “In fact, I have many Facebook accounts to communicate with the public. Some of the posts were written by myself, while others by my team.”
The post was shared at least 900 times before it was deleted, and was widely picked up by both Thai and foreign media outlets including CNN, causing much confusion for some travelers.
It's not Anutin's first gaffe related to his communications. In February, he raised many eyebrows by suggesting foreign tourists who don't wear face masks in Thailand "should be kicked out." He later apologised for the remark and only Tuesday said face masks are "not necessary."
Students say they’ll increase protests until PM stands down
About 700 students joined a rally last night in front of the auditorium at Bangkok’s Kasetsart University, vowing to escalate their protests until the government of Prime minister Prayut Chan-o-cha steps down. University and secondary students have been rallying on or near their campuses since Monday to demand a rewrite of Thailand’s 2017 Constitution and transparent elections. Pro-democracy activist Parit “Penguin” Chiwarak, who co-organised the three-hour demonstration, told reporters:
“We won’t stop here, though I can’t say yet whether our next move will be a mass rally or a street march.”
Leaders of the now-defunct Future Forward Party (FFP) didn’t attend the Kasetsart gathering as was earlier reported, although the party logo was seen on equipment used by the flash mob’s participants.
Parit, a student of Thammasat University, is himself a former FFP member. He joined ex-leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit in another, controversial flash mob late last year in central Bangkok, in response to the Election Commission’s decision to ask the Constitutional Court to disband the party.
Students have held many rallies since the court dissolved the FFP on February 21 for taking what it ruled an “illegal loan” from Thanathorn. But one rally leader who identified herself only as “Jinny,” said:
“We’re not gathering today to save any one party, only our future.”
Organisers of last night’s event say they have launched a webpage, “MobGunMai” (“Let’s Mob Together”), to give updates on their movements and compile video clips of similar rallies nationwide. The gathering at Kasetsart University was just one of several protests held across the nation this week, with more scheduled in the coming days. Police have warned demonstrators that they are free to exercise their right to assembly but cautions them against “touching the institution,” an apparent reference to the monarchy.
On Thursday, Srinakharinwirot University was jammed with students, most of them freshmen and sophomores, who gathered on its football field to hear speeches about the state of democracy in Thailand and the unfair treatment (they feel was) given to the Future Forward Party. “Tuanote,” a 20 year old sophomore, said he joined the activity because he wants to oust the Prayut government.
“We’re not just representing the six million voices silenced by the disbanding of the Future Forward Party, but also those who want this country to be a real democracy.”
On Friday, a group of students who rallied in Chanthaburi province were fined 5,000 baht each for breaking the public assembly law. And around 800 students of Rambhai Barni Rajabhat University and their supporters gathered in a field near their school after management refused to let them use the campus.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Students warned of limits on free speech, told not to threaten monarchy
Deputy national police spokesman Krisana Pattanacharoen yesterday issued an ominous warning to students participating in the wave of rallies and demonstrations sweeping school campuses across the Kingdom. He says they are free to exercise their right to assembly but cautions them against “touching the institution,” an apparent reference to the monarchy.
“The young demonstrators have to decide for themselves whether what they are doing is breaching the law”
“There were examples in the past and we don’t want to take legal action [against them] later,” Krisana said, without elabourating. He opined that the protesters should also think about whether their actions are “infringing on other people’s rights.”
“As for which group is behind them, it was clear even before the [Constitutional] Court disbanded the Future Forward Party. People were urged to join the Run Against Dictatorship activity,” he said, referring to parallel running events in several provinces or “Wing Lai Lung” (Run to Oust Uncle), where participants called on PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to step down.
University and high school students have been increasingly rallying on or near their campuses every day since Monday, demanding change. Their demands include a rewrite of the 2017 Constitution and Prayut’s resignation, to pave the way for a competent government and full democracy.
Krisana’s warning comes after Prayut pointed out that some demonstrators were making other demands, some touching on the monarchy, in addition to pressing for more democracy.
During the no-confidence debate on Thursday, Prayut told lawmakers he understood “the good intentions” of the demonstrators and said the government is trying to avoid any impact. But he repeated the view expressed by many conservative elements that young people are being manipulated.
“Any action taken will be by law. In fact, we haven’t taken any action. We’re concerned the students don’t really understand the situation. They might have been swayed or heard only one side of the story.”
“I urge them to listen to the government and decide for themselves what to believe. My concern is … the law is sacred. It doesn’t matter whether it’s today or in the future [the law will catch up with them]. Several people have been prosecuted for their roles in [the events of] 2010 or 2014, regardless of politcal colours. But what happened in 1973 and 1976 was different and we haven’t done anything to create a condition for that”
Th PM was evidently referring to the red-shirt and yellow-shirt protests of the 2000s and the bloody crackdowns during the Cold War when fears of communism and threats to the Royal Family ran high.
“Today, I’m more concerned about the future of the demonstrators. I’m not angry at them. After all, they have been ‘stimulated’.”
“But I have to warn you here that insults to the monarchy are being used to drive the agenda. Are you okay with that? If you are, then I am too. If you think it’s right, then I don’t know what to do and will be forced to act by law.”
“Don’t do it. I plead with you. I believe Parliament respects the institution. I’m confident it does. So don’t do it. If it comes to that, your worst fear may come true.”
On Friday, a group of students who held a rally in Chantha Buri province were fined 5,000 baht for breaking the public assembly law.
Some 800 students of Rambhai Barni Rajabhat University and their supporters gathered in a field near the university after the management did not allow them to use the campus.
The new public assembly law doesn’t apply to assemblies on campuses, but for demonstrations in other public spaces, organisers must inform police first so they can provide them with security and accommodate passers-by. Police initially fined the group 20,000 baht but they bargained it down to 5,000 baht.
In an apparent bit of political manoeuvring, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul today asked students to “think twice” about staging more events in order to reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus.
“Big crowds are now very risky. If someone in a crowd [was] infected, we’d have to track down many people. The numbers of patients could be more than we can handle. I don’t want to block your political will, but please think about society.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
