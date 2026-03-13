Body of Chinese man’s newborn son missing from Chiang Mai hospital

Published: March 13, 2026, 10:00 AM
Body of Chinese man's newborn son missing from Chiang Mai hospital
Photo via Ejan

A Chinese businessman filed a police complaint against a hospital in Chiang Mai after the body of his deceased newborn baby went missing.

The father, Fang Peng Cherng, accompanied by Thai lawyer Atipong Phonlachai, lodged the complaint against Maharaj Nakorn Chiang Mai Hospital at Bhubing Rajanivej Police Station yesterday, March 12.

Atipong provided details of the incident with ThaiRath on behalf of the Chinese father. He explained that Fang’s son was born one month prematurely at the private Bangkok Chiang Mai Hospital in November last year and required surgery.

The private hospital reportedly said its medical team could not proceed with the operation and transferred the infant to Maharaj Nakorn Chiang Mai Hospital on November 8 for more effective treatment. Unfortunately, the baby died a few hours after arriving at the second hospital.

Atipong said Fang later sought an autopsy to determine the cause of death. However, the autopsy findings reportedly contradicted the health issue indicated in the initial diagnosis, leading Fang to pursue legal action against medical professionals involved in his son’s care. He accused them of acting recklessly, causing death.

Body of Chinese man's newborn son missing in Chiang Mai
Photo via ThaiRath

Fang sought a clear explanation for his child’s death and planned a further autopsy at Siriraj Hospital in Bangkok. While processing documents for the request, he left his son’s body at Maharaj Nakorn Chiang Mai Hospital.

After Siriraj Hospital accepted the request, the autopsy was scheduled for March 11. However, Fang said that when he went to retrieve the body, Maharaj Nakorn Chiang Mai Hospital could not locate it.

Fang waited for several hours while staff searched, but the hospital was still unable to find the body and did not provide an explanation. He then reported the matter to the police.

Maharaj Nakorn Chiang Mai Hospital later issued an official statement admitting staff could not locate the baby’s body.

Missing baby body Chiang Mai
Photo via Facebook/ เชียงใหม่ที่คุณไม่เคยเห็น

The hospital said an autopsy was conducted on November 11, and the cause of death was identified as acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), with no intestinal perforation or signs of intestinal inflammation as initially suspected.

The hospital said the body was kept in the hospital morgue after the autopsy while awaiting further examination. It added that when Fang contacted the hospital to retrieve the body on March 11, it was not in the morgue.

The hospital believes there may have been an error in the handling of the body and that a detailed internal investigation is underway.

Police at Bhubing Rajanivej Police Station said officers would coordinate with the hospital to investigate the disappearance. They said staff involved in storing the body would be questioned.

Chiang Mai News Crime News Thailand News
Published: March 13, 2026, 10:00 AM
