Foreign man praised for helping residents evacuate during fire

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: March 13, 2026, 4:36 PM
Photo via TikTok/ @user50062346863427

A foreign man helped Thai residents escape a Bangkok house fire by waking people up, urging them to evacuate and assisting a disabled resident out of a building.

The fire broke out on the second floor of a two-storey commercial building in Soi Samsen 3, Ban Pan Thom, Phra Nakhon district, at about 4.55am on Wednesday, March 11. The buildings were part of a row of interconnected units, causing the fire to spread to nearby properties quickly.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control in about 30 minutes. Four to five buildings were damaged, but no residents were reported injured.

The Forensic Science Office is investigating the cause of the fire. Some reports suggested the building where the fire started was being operated as a bar, though police had not confirmed that information.

Photo via Facebook/ สำนักงานเขตพระนคร

After the incident, a Thai man living near the scene posted a video on TikTok, @user50062346863427, showing the foreign man assisting during the fire. In the caption, he wrote…

“A fire broke out in the buildings on Samsen Road. Praising this foreign man in a white shirt for helping wake residents in the area up. He also reported the case to a rescue and firefighting team.”

In the video, the foreign man was seen trying to communicate with people in the area and telling them to leave for safety.

Photo via Facebook/ สำนักงานเขตพระนคร

The Facebook page BKKWheels also reported that the man helped carry a disabled Thai resident out of a house during the fire. The page described him as one of the key people who helped residents avoid danger.

Many social media users thanked the man in the comments, including those not affected by the fire. Some said they hoped the story would go viral so the man would know his actions were recognised.

Photo via TikTok/ @user50062346863427

A similar incident was reported in January last year, when a foreign man was praised for helping a Thai rescue team move through a heavy traffic jam in Bangkok while transporting a critically ill patient to the hospital.

In the viral clip, the man was seen clearing a path for the emergency vehicle, and one rescuer later told media the patient arrived in time.

@user50062346863427

เกิดเหตุไหม้ไฟที่ถนนสามเสน ขอชื่นชมชายชาวต่างชาติ เสื้อขาวที่ตะโกนเรียกคนให้ตื่น รีบแจ้งกู้ภัยและนักดับเพลิง ชื่นชมมากๆอีกครั้ง ❤️❤️#ชาวต่างชาติ

♬ เสียงต้นฉบับ – แตงโม แตงโม – แตงโม แตงโม

Published: March 13, 2026, 4:36 PM
