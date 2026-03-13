Chinese woman missing in Pattaya found dead in Ratchaburi plantation

Photo via Facebook/ TMN Cable TV Pattaya
Photo via Facebook/ TMN Cable TV Pattaya

A Chinese woman who went missing after working as a party entertainer at a pool villa in Pattaya was later found dead in a coconut plantation in Ratchaburi province.

The 31 year old Chinese man, Zhang Xiaotian, travelled to Thailand to search for his missing girlfriend, 34 year old Ji Cherngchao. Zhang revealed that they had been in a relationship for over four years. While Zhang was based in China, Ji worked in Pattaya.

Zhang reported her missing to Nong Prue Police Station officers on February 23. He said Ji’s friend tried to contact her after receiving the message saying “Help” at 6.37am on February 21, but could not reach her. So, the friend informed Zhang, prompting Zhang to immediately travel to Pattaya.

Officers found that Ji had visited a pool villa in Soi Chaiyaphruek 2, Pattaya, to work as a party entertainer. Several Chinese men were staying at the property.

Photo via Facebook/ TMN Cable TV Pattaya

Police reviewed CCTV footage from inside the villa and identified one Chinese man as the main suspect. Investigators said Ji appeared close to the man during the party.

Footage later showed the man accompanying Ji out of the residence while she was unconscious. He was then seen placing her in his car and driving out of Pattaya towards Ratchaburi province.

Police were later alerted after locals found a woman’s body in a ditch in a coconut plantation in Bang Phae district of Ratchaburi. Officers confirmed the body was Ji, the missing Chinese woman.

Chinese woman found dead after working as party entertainer in Pattaya
Photo via Channel 8

Ji’s friend said she suspected the man seen taking Ji from the villa was involved in her death. The friend contacted him to ask about Ji, and he reportedly admitted that Ji visited the villa to serve him, but said he was too drunk to remember when asked whether he was the last person with her before she went missing.

Police said Ji’s body is currently undergoing an autopsy to determine the cause of death, including whether it involved physical assault or excessive use of intoxicants.

Zhang urged police to conclude the case as soon as possible, saying Chinese news agencies had reported Ji’s death and it had drawn public attention. He said he believed there was foul play and asked Thai police to bring those involved to justice.

Officers stated that they successfully identified the Chinese suspect and would summon him for questioning soon.

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.