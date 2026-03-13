Jet skis, inflatable boats proposed for Thai cargo ship crew search

Thai public figure Gun Jompalang has proposed using small vessels as an option for the Royal Thai Navy as efforts continue to locate three Thai crew members missing after the cargo ship Mayuree Naree was attacked near the Strait of Hormuz.

Gun Jompalang said today, March 13, that he had taken the family of one of the missing crew members to provide the latest updates to relevant authorities.

If the missing crew are still not found tonight, the family will reportedly pass any additional details they have to the Royal Thai Navy so it can be used to assess the situation and support further assistance.

Gun said he is working closely with the Royal Thai Navy and has been sharing information, adding that other agencies have not contacted him. He said he is willing to help in any way he can, and that the family is ready to cooperate fully.

The focus was placed on assisting Thai people overseas, as the circumstances remain unclear and the three crew members have yet to be located. He urged people to work together to bring them home.

Gun said he had proposed an option to the Royal Thai Navy after concluding that a large vessel could be more easily targeted.

He suggested using smaller craft, such as inflatable boats or jet skis, which he believed would be a “smaller target”, adding that they would also be clearly unarmed.

“So I think that if we use an inflatable boat or a jet ski, at least it is a smaller target. Another thing is they can see that we are not bringing any weapons in.”

Khaosod reported that he also said his team included several jet ski world champions and offered to deploy them to support an operation if the Navy wanted additional manpower.