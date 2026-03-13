Indonesia Tourism Xchange 2026 to unite industry leaders for a forward-looking dialogue on the future of travel

Indonesia’s tourism and hospitality sector will gain a new national industry platform with the launch of Indonesia Tourism Xchange 2026 (ITX 2026), a focused forum bringing together hotel owners, operators, investors, and senior decision-makers from across the archipelago to examine the forces shaping the country’s tourism economy at a time of renewed growth and increasing complexity.

Taking place on May 12 at The Langham, Jakarta, ITX 2026 has been curated to reflect Indonesia’s unique tourism realities, its scale, cultural depth, and extraordinary diversity of destinations, while addressing the evolving demands of travellers, brands, and capital. The program spans the full spectrum of hospitality, from luxury and lifestyle to performance, investment, technology, sustainability, and emerging development models.

The agenda opens with an assessment of Indonesia’s investment climate and tourism outlook for 2026, providing economic context for the discussions that follow. Attention then turns to luxury hospitality, where expectations are shifting rapidly, and brands are being challenged to move beyond traditional definitions of premium service. Sherona Shng, Regional Vice President Operations Asia at Langham Hospitality Group, will explore how luxury in Indonesia is increasingly shaped by cultural intelligence, personalisation, and emotional connection rather than scale or spectacle alone.

“Luxury travellers coming to Indonesia are not looking for replicas of global hotels.

“They are seeking meaning, context, and a sense of place. The brands that succeed here will be those that understand Indonesia’s cultural complexity and deliver experiences that feel deeply personal, not standardised.”

Hotel performance and demand dynamics form a central pillar of the program, with a close examination of how Indonesia’s hotels are trading across resort and urban markets, including the performance of upper-upscale and luxury assets. Matt Gebbie, Director – Pacific Asia, Horwath HTL, will address Indonesia’s tourism prospects for 2026, focusing on where growth is sustainable and where caution is required.

“Indonesia’s opportunity is not simply growth, it is smart growth.

“Luxury hotels, in particular, face higher expectations on performance, capital returns, and differentiation. Understanding which destinations, segments, and concepts will truly perform in 2026 and beyond is now critical for investors and operators alike.”

Beyond hotels, ITX 2026 also examines how ownership structures and development strategies are evolving. A dedicated discussion on standalone branded residences reflects the rising importance of residential-led hospitality across Indonesia’s resort and lifestyle destinations, where brands are increasingly used to drive long-term value. The session will be moderated by Bill Barnett, Managing Director of C9 Hotelworks.

“Branded residences are no longer a secondary product in Indonesia, [as] they are becoming a primary driver of luxury real estate demand.

“What makes Indonesia compelling is the combination of brand trust, destination appeal, and lifestyle aspiration. The challenge is aligning those elements in markets that are diverse, fragmented, and culturally nuanced.”

The broader program also addresses hospitality technology, sustainability strategy, leadership, ownership transitions, and the growing importance of culturally grounded design. Together, these conversations reflect a shift away from one-size-fits-all development toward more context-driven, resilient hospitality models that respond to Indonesia’s distinct geography, heritage, and scale.

Indonesia Tourism Xchange 2026 is organised by Horwath HTL, C9 Hotelworks, STR, QUO Global, Greenview, and Delivering Asia, in partnership with Langham Hospitality Group, and supported by the Jakarta Hotels Association, PHRI Indonesia, and the Bali Hotels Association. Attendance is complimentary, with advance registration required.

As Indonesia’s tourism sector matures and luxury becomes more nuanced and experience-driven, ITX 2026 positions itself as an annual industry forum offering clarity on performance, capital, and brand strategy across one of Asia’s most complex and compelling travel markets.

For anyone interested, the registration can be found on the Eventbrite website.