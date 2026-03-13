Indonesia Tourism Xchange 2026 to unite industry leaders for a forward-looking dialogue on the future of travel

Photo of Bill Barnett Bill BarnettPublished: March 13, 2026, 2:45 PM
65 2 minutes read
Indonesia Tourism Xchange 2026 to unite industry leaders for a forward-looking dialogue on the future of travel | Thaiger
The inaugural Indonesia Tourism Xchange 2026 will be held at The Langham, Jakarta

Indonesia’s tourism and hospitality sector will gain a new national industry platform with the launch of Indonesia Tourism Xchange 2026 (ITX 2026), a focused forum bringing together hotel owners, operators, investors, and senior decision-makers from across the archipelago to examine the forces shaping the country’s tourism economy at a time of renewed growth and increasing complexity.

Taking place on May 12 at The Langham, Jakarta, ITX 2026 has been curated to reflect Indonesia’s unique tourism realities, its scale, cultural depth, and extraordinary diversity of destinations, while addressing the evolving demands of travellers, brands, and capital. The program spans the full spectrum of hospitality, from luxury and lifestyle to performance, investment, technology, sustainability, and emerging development models.

The agenda opens with an assessment of Indonesia’s investment climate and tourism outlook for 2026, providing economic context for the discussions that follow. Attention then turns to luxury hospitality, where expectations are shifting rapidly, and brands are being challenged to move beyond traditional definitions of premium service. Sherona Shng, Regional Vice President Operations Asia at Langham Hospitality Group, will explore how luxury in Indonesia is increasingly shaped by cultural intelligence, personalisation, and emotional connection rather than scale or spectacle alone.

“Luxury travellers coming to Indonesia are not looking for replicas of global hotels.

“They are seeking meaning, context, and a sense of place. The brands that succeed here will be those that understand Indonesia’s cultural complexity and deliver experiences that feel deeply personal, not standardised.”

Indonesia Tourism Xchange 2026 to unite industry leaders for a forward-looking dialogue on the future of travel | News by Thaiger
(Left) Sherona Shng, Regional Vice President Operations Asia at Langham Hospitality Group; (right) Indonesia Tourism Xchange (ITX) 2026 logo, designed by QUO Global

Hotel performance and demand dynamics form a central pillar of the program, with a close examination of how Indonesia’s hotels are trading across resort and urban markets, including the performance of upper-upscale and luxury assets. Matt Gebbie, Director – Pacific Asia, Horwath HTL, will address Indonesia’s tourism prospects for 2026, focusing on where growth is sustainable and where caution is required.

“Indonesia’s opportunity is not simply growth, it is smart growth.

Related Articles

“Luxury hotels, in particular, face higher expectations on performance, capital returns, and differentiation. Understanding which destinations, segments, and concepts will truly perform in 2026 and beyond is now critical for investors and operators alike.”

Beyond hotels, ITX 2026 also examines how ownership structures and development strategies are evolving. A dedicated discussion on standalone branded residences reflects the rising importance of residential-led hospitality across Indonesia’s resort and lifestyle destinations, where brands are increasingly used to drive long-term value. The session will be moderated by Bill Barnett, Managing Director of C9 Hotelworks.

“Branded residences are no longer a secondary product in Indonesia, [as] they are becoming a primary driver of luxury real estate demand.

“What makes Indonesia compelling is the combination of brand trust, destination appeal, and lifestyle aspiration. The challenge is aligning those elements in markets that are diverse, fragmented, and culturally nuanced.”

The broader program also addresses hospitality technology, sustainability strategy, leadership, ownership transitions, and the growing importance of culturally grounded design. Together, these conversations reflect a shift away from one-size-fits-all development toward more context-driven, resilient hospitality models that respond to Indonesia’s distinct geography, heritage, and scale.

Indonesia Tourism Xchange 2026 is organised by Horwath HTL, C9 Hotelworks, STR, QUO Global, Greenview, and Delivering Asia, in partnership with Langham Hospitality Group, and supported by the Jakarta Hotels Association, PHRI Indonesia, and the Bali Hotels Association. Attendance is complimentary, with advance registration required.

As Indonesia’s tourism sector matures and luxury becomes more nuanced and experience-driven, ITX 2026 positions itself as an annual industry forum offering clarity on performance, capital, and brand strategy across one of Asia’s most complex and compelling travel markets.

For anyone interested, the registration can be found on the Eventbrite website.

Latest Thailand News
Pit bull attacks 70 year old Thai woman in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Pit bull attacks 70 year old Thai woman in Samut Prakan

5 seconds ago
Indonesia Tourism Xchange 2026 to unite industry leaders for a forward-looking dialogue on the future of travel | Thaiger Events

Indonesia Tourism Xchange 2026 to unite industry leaders for a forward-looking dialogue on the future of travel

5 minutes ago
Chinese woman missing in Pattaya found dead in Ratchaburi plantation | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese woman missing in Pattaya found dead in Ratchaburi plantation

57 minutes ago
Thailand&#8217;s 3 million baht property visa: How to secure long-term residency through real estate | Thaiger Property

Thailand’s 3 million baht property visa: How to secure long-term residency through real estate

1 hour ago
Phuket landlord says tenant leaves room with mountains of rubbish | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket landlord says tenant leaves room with mountains of rubbish

1 hour ago
Transwoman pickpocket German in Pattaya, freed from prison day earlier | Thaiger Pattaya News

Transwoman pickpocket German in Pattaya, freed from prison day earlier

2 hours ago
Pro-Palestinian protest planned in Bangkok today, police on high alert | Thaiger Bangkok News

Pro-Palestinian protest planned in Bangkok today, police on high alert

3 hours ago
Thai man fatally stabs boyfriend while under influence of drugs | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Thai man fatally stabs boyfriend while under influence of drugs

3 hours ago
Police hunt suspect in Nakhon Pathom gold shop robbery | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Police hunt suspect in Nakhon Pathom gold shop robbery

4 hours ago
German captain arrested in Phuket over unlicensed yacht tour | Thaiger Phuket News

German captain arrested in Phuket over unlicensed yacht tour

5 hours ago
Body of Chinese man&#8217;s newborn son missing from Chiang Mai hospital | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Body of Chinese man’s newborn son missing from Chiang Mai hospital

5 hours ago
Thailand tourism steady despite 4.4% dip amid Middle East conflict | Thaiger Business News

Thailand tourism steady despite 4.4% dip amid Middle East conflict

6 hours ago
Mentally ill man attacks mother and daughter with knife in Nakhon Si Thammarat | Thaiger South Thailand News

Mentally ill man attacks mother and daughter with knife in Nakhon Si Thammarat

21 hours ago
American soldier attacks friend and attempts to bite Pattaya police | Thaiger Pattaya News

American soldier attacks friend and attempts to bite Pattaya police

22 hours ago
American found dead in Chon Buri after sending farewell clip to wife | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

American found dead in Chon Buri after sending farewell clip to wife

22 hours ago
American tourist accused of theft at Chiang Mai shop, police called | Thaiger Crime News

American tourist accused of theft at Chiang Mai shop, police called

23 hours ago
Indian man found dead on Kalim Beach in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Indian man found dead on Kalim Beach in Phuket

23 hours ago
German tourist dies after falling from ninth floor of Pattaya hotel | Thaiger Pattaya News

German tourist dies after falling from ninth floor of Pattaya hotel

23 hours ago
Conflicting accounts emerge after 5 month old baby dies during nursery care | Thaiger Bangkok News

Conflicting accounts emerge after 5 month old baby dies during nursery care

23 hours ago
Rayong restaurant rampage over fried rice caught on CCTV | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Rayong restaurant rampage over fried rice caught on CCTV

24 hours ago
Russian man gropes Thai tattoo artist outside Pattaya studio | Thaiger Pattaya News

Russian man gropes Thai tattoo artist outside Pattaya studio

1 day ago
Aircraft graveyard clip filmed by foreigner raises entry questions | Thaiger Tourism News

Aircraft graveyard clip filmed by foreigner raises entry questions

1 day ago
Family suspects foul play after woman found in forest in underwear | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Family suspects foul play after woman found in forest in underwear

1 day ago
Thai woman admits borrowing friend’s car for abduction and assault plan | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Thai woman admits borrowing friend’s car for abduction and assault plan

1 day ago
Chon Buri student hit, left with wounds for incomplete homework | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Chon Buri student hit, left with wounds for incomplete homework

1 day ago
EventsTourism NewsTravel Guides
Tags
Photo of Bill Barnett Bill BarnettPublished: March 13, 2026, 2:45 PM
65 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Bill Barnett

Bill Barnett

Bill Barnett has over 30 years of experience in the Asian hospitality and property markets. He is considered to be a leading authority on real estate trends across Asia, and has sat at almost every seat around the hospitality and real estate table. Bill promotes industry insight through regular conference speaking engagements and is continually gathering market intelligence. Over the past few years he has released four books on Asian property topics.