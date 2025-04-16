PM Paetongtarn named Young Global Leader 2025

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has been named one of the World Economic Forum’s Young Global Leaders (YGL) for 2025, crediting her as one of the top changemakers under 40 on the global stage.

Government advisor Jirayu Huangsap confirmed the honour today, April 16, noting that the 38 year old PM is among 114 individuals selected worldwide for their leadership and impact across various sectors.

The YGL platform, launched by the World Economic Forum in 2004, spotlights emerging leaders who have shown exceptional leadership and a track record of creating positive change. Candidates must be under the age of 40 and are selected through a global nomination process.

Despite a short stint in office, the forum has recognised the Thai premier for her influence both at home and abroad. Recently featured in TIME magazine’s 100 Most Influential People, the Bangkok-born PM has now become one of Asia’s youngest female heads of government to be recognised by YGL, reported The Nation.

She was selected for her progressive policies and rapid action on national challenges. Since taking office, her government has moved swiftly to address call centre scams, drug-related crime, and disaster preparedness.

Her administration has also launched key initiatives such as the 30-Baht Universal Healthcare Anywhere programme and a digital wallet scheme aimed at stimulating Thailand’s economy.

In addition to her political leadership, the forum has also recognised PM Paetongtarn’s position as chair of the Thai Soft Power Committee, playing a crucial role in pushing Thai culture, most notably the Songkran festival period, onto the global stage.

The YGL programme now counts over 1,400 members from more than 120 countries, spanning business, government, academia, the arts, and activism. It was founded by Klaus Schwab to foster responsible leadership and drive collective efforts to improve the world.

In other news, PM Paetongtarn refuted claims that the Entertainment Complex Bill aims to transform Thailand into a casino destination, clarifying that its primary purpose is to generate economic opportunities and stimulate tourism.