Pit bull attacks 70 year old Thai woman in Samut Prakan

Published: March 13, 2026, 2:50 PM
Photo via Facebook/ น้าหนวดนิวส์

A pit bull attack in Samut Prakan left a 70 year old woman injured on Wednesday, March 11. The dog had previously attacked two other people in the community.

Samut Prakan Rescue Foundation said it was alerted to the incident in Soi Ruam Pattaya 8 at about 6pm. Rescuers found the injured woman, 70 year old Fu Lorrattanamongkhon, sitting on a chair outside her home. The four year old pit bull, named Four, was locked inside the house after the attack.

Fu had blood on her face and head, with a serious wound near her right eye and several other visible injuries to her face and head. Rescuers also found blood drops on the road leading from the dog’s home to Fu’s home.

Photo via Facebook/ น้าหนวดนิวส์

Fu’s husband, 71 year old Maytee, told rescuers that his wife saw a delivery rider drop off a parcel belonging to the dog’s owner outside the owner’s house. He said she went to the house and called the owner to collect it.

When a child inside the house opened the gate to pick up the parcel, the pit bull ran out and immediately attacked Fu. She fell backwards onto the ground before the dog’s owner and nearby residents intervened and helped her.

Maytee said Fu was usually familiar with the dog and often fed it when the owner was away. He said he did not know what triggered the attack.

Photo via Facebook/ น้าหนวดนิวส์

Maytee also said the pit bull had attacked people in the area twice before. He said that two years ago the dog reportedly slipped out of the house and attacked another elderly woman nearby, causing an arm injury.

He added that before the incident involving his wife, the dog had reportedly attacked an officer who had visited the home to collect water and electricity bills.

Maytee said the owner did not usually let the pit bull out or walk it in the community because of its aggressive behaviour. Maytee did not provide an update on Fu’s condition with the public.

Photo via Facebook/ น้าหนวดนิวส์

