Bangkok public buses criticised for refusing to serve disabled passenger

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: March 13, 2026, 5:15 PM
Photo via Facebook/ มูลนิธิกระจกเงา

Thai Smile Bus faced online criticism after a viral video showed its buses repeatedly ignored a disabled man on a wheelchair until the man had to block the road yesterday, March 12.

The Mirror Foundation posted the clip on its official Facebook page, showing a disabled man in a wheelchair struggling to get a bus stop. In its caption, the foundation said…

“Bus after bus drove past. Public transport, which advertises itself as being designed for everyone, did not stop to pick him up. Forcing him to decide to manoeuvre his small wheelchair in front of the large bus to make it stop.”

In the video, the man, wearing a blue shirt, was seen moving slowly from the bus stop into the road in an apparent attempt to make the bus stop for him.

Despite this, the bus driver was seen trying to veer away and continue forward. When the man remained in front of the bus, the driver eventually stopped and picked him up.

Bangkok buses ignore passenger on wheelchair
Photo via Facebook/ มูลนิธิกระจกเงา

The man later said in the video that both the driver and the ticket collector did not appear willing to serve him. He said he could tell from their facial expressions.

“I understand that it is complicated for the bus workers to serve disabled people like me, but I’m also a human. I want to live my life. I have burden and need to work to make a living just like others. I have to go to work on time like others. I want them to consider this point and see us as a human,” he said.

He added that people with disabilities in Thailand had previously protested to push for buses that could serve them. He said such buses are now available, but bus staff still do not always want to provide the service.

He also urged other passengers to help by notifying drivers or ticket staff if they see disabled people waiting for buses.

Man on wheelchair rejected by Bangkok public bus
Photo via Facebook/ มูลนิธิกระจกเงา

The bus shown in the clip was identified as a Thai Smile Bus vehicle, prompting criticism online. Some social media users pointed out that the company had promoted its buses as being equipped with facilities for passengers with disabilities when it launched services.

Following the incident, Thai Smile Bus issued a statement on its official Facebook page. The company reposted the Mirror Foundation video and said it had never promoted discriminatory policies.

The company said it would investigate the case and punish any workers found to have behaved in a discriminatory manner in line with company rules.

