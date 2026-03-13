Pro-Palestinian protest planned in Bangkok today, police on high alert

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: March 13, 2026, 11:34 AM
520 2 minutes read
Pro-Palestinian protest planned in Bangkok today, police on high alert | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from PSC Thailand

Bangkok police are preparing for the International Quds Day gathering at about 2pm today, March 13, increasing security planning and surveillance measures around diplomatic premises and other sensitive venues, amid the heightened Middle East tensions.

The Metropolitan Police Bureau has been reviewing the situation with other security agencies and adjusting its readiness accordingly.

Pol. Lt. Gen. Sayam Boonsom, the bureau chief, said that earlier this week, police held meetings to evaluate risks and set out operational steps, reported Bangkok Post.

Based on previous years, police anticipate a gathering at around 2pm today outside the Embassy of Israel in Bangkok, an area overseen by Lumpini Police Station.

Bangkok police on high alert ahead of International Quds Day today
Photo via PSC Thailand

International Quds Day is an annual pro-Palestinian event held on the last Friday of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan to express support for Palestinians. The event typically draws roughly 300 pro-Palestinian participants, who hold activities to call for peace for Palestinians.

This year, police are applying tighter controls due to the intensified regional tensions, with ongoing hostilities involving Israel, the United States and Iran.

Officers are concerned that the current situation could increase the risk of violence or that third parties may seek to incite unrest. In response, uniformed police are expected to be positioned at the protest location and surrounding streets.

Related Articles

The Metropolitan Police Bureau chief noted that Initial evaluations still suggest conditions are normal, but police will remain on high alert.

Bangkok police on high alert ahead of International Quds Day today
Photo via PSC Thailand

According to police, the operation extends beyond ground patrols, with officers also monitoring social media amid concern the escalating conflict could fuel radicalisation or provoke extreme reactions in some groups.

Police have also instructed all metropolitan stations to be ready and have reinforced security at embassies of countries directly involved in the conflict, along with those of their allies.

Additional attention is being paid to places commonly visited by Israeli residents and tourists in Bangkok. Police identified the Chabad-Lubavitch House on Phra Athit Road in Phra Nakhon district as one such location.

The site serves as a Jewish community centre that also operates as a synagogue and kosher restaurant, hosting religious and cultural events.

Officers from Chana Songkhram Police Station are patrolling the area around the clock, and parking has been banned nearby under tightened security measures.

Additionally, a March 9 post on the Facebook page PSC Thailand said the gathering is planned outside the Embassy of Israel in Bangkok from 2pm to 4pm, describing it as an action against what it called “US-Israeli aggression.”

PSC Thailand describes itself as an independent, non-governmental and non-party political organisation with members across Thailand, including both Thai and non-Thai participants.

In a separate incident, a Phuket restaurant owner defended his decision to refuse service to an Israeli man, saying the foreigner provoked a confrontation by demanding he remove a Palestinian flag displayed inside the restaurant.

Latest Thailand News
Chinese woman missing in Pattaya found dead in Ratchaburi plantation | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese woman missing in Pattaya found dead in Ratchaburi plantation

20 minutes ago
Thailand&#8217;s 3 million baht property visa: How to secure long-term residency through real estate | Thaiger Property

Thailand’s 3 million baht property visa: How to secure long-term residency through real estate

28 minutes ago
Phuket landlord says tenant leaves room with mountains of rubbish | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket landlord says tenant leaves room with mountains of rubbish

43 minutes ago
Transwoman pickpocket German in Pattaya, freed from prison day earlier | Thaiger Pattaya News

Transwoman pickpocket German in Pattaya, freed from prison day earlier

1 hour ago
Pro-Palestinian protest planned in Bangkok today, police on high alert | Thaiger Bangkok News

Pro-Palestinian protest planned in Bangkok today, police on high alert

3 hours ago
Thai man fatally stabs boyfriend while under influence of drugs | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Thai man fatally stabs boyfriend while under influence of drugs

3 hours ago
Police hunt suspect in Nakhon Pathom gold shop robbery | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Police hunt suspect in Nakhon Pathom gold shop robbery

4 hours ago
German captain arrested in Phuket over unlicensed yacht tour | Thaiger Phuket News

German captain arrested in Phuket over unlicensed yacht tour

4 hours ago
Body of Chinese man&#8217;s newborn son missing from Chiang Mai hospital | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Body of Chinese man’s newborn son missing from Chiang Mai hospital

4 hours ago
Thailand tourism steady despite 4.4% dip amid Middle East conflict | Thaiger Business News

Thailand tourism steady despite 4.4% dip amid Middle East conflict

5 hours ago
Mentally ill man attacks mother and daughter with knife in Nakhon Si Thammarat | Thaiger South Thailand News

Mentally ill man attacks mother and daughter with knife in Nakhon Si Thammarat

20 hours ago
American soldier attacks friend and attempts to bite Pattaya police | Thaiger Pattaya News

American soldier attacks friend and attempts to bite Pattaya police

21 hours ago
American found dead in Chon Buri after sending farewell clip to wife | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

American found dead in Chon Buri after sending farewell clip to wife

21 hours ago
American tourist accused of theft at Chiang Mai shop, police called | Thaiger Crime News

American tourist accused of theft at Chiang Mai shop, police called

22 hours ago
Indian man found dead on Kalim Beach in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Indian man found dead on Kalim Beach in Phuket

22 hours ago
German tourist dies after falling from ninth floor of Pattaya hotel | Thaiger Pattaya News

German tourist dies after falling from ninth floor of Pattaya hotel

23 hours ago
Conflicting accounts emerge after 5 month old baby dies during nursery care | Thaiger Bangkok News

Conflicting accounts emerge after 5 month old baby dies during nursery care

23 hours ago
Rayong restaurant rampage over fried rice caught on CCTV | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Rayong restaurant rampage over fried rice caught on CCTV

23 hours ago
Russian man gropes Thai tattoo artist outside Pattaya studio | Thaiger Pattaya News

Russian man gropes Thai tattoo artist outside Pattaya studio

1 day ago
Aircraft graveyard clip filmed by foreigner raises entry questions | Thaiger Tourism News

Aircraft graveyard clip filmed by foreigner raises entry questions

1 day ago
Family suspects foul play after woman found in forest in underwear | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Family suspects foul play after woman found in forest in underwear

1 day ago
Thai woman admits borrowing friend’s car for abduction and assault plan | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Thai woman admits borrowing friend’s car for abduction and assault plan

1 day ago
Chon Buri student hit, left with wounds for incomplete homework | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Chon Buri student hit, left with wounds for incomplete homework

1 day ago
UK–Thailand AI Conference brings investors and tech leaders together ahead of London Tech Week | Thaiger Technology News

UK–Thailand AI Conference brings investors and tech leaders together ahead of London Tech Week

1 day ago
Thai Airways raises ticket prices 10–15% amid higher fuel costs | Thaiger Business News

Thai Airways raises ticket prices 10–15% amid higher fuel costs

1 day ago
Bangkok NewsPolitics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: March 13, 2026, 11:34 AM
520 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.