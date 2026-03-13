Transwoman pickpocket German in Pattaya, freed from prison day earlier

A Thai transwoman attempted to pickpocket a German man on a footpath in Pattaya, reportedly just a day after she was released from prison on theft charges.

The incident was witnessed by a 38 year old Thai man named Sue, who filmed what happened and shared the video on social media to warn people in the area near Pattaya Sai Song Road, particularly foreign tourists.

Sue told Channel 7 that he noticed a transwoman with blonde hair repeatedly crossing the road at the spot crowded with foreigners. He said she appeared to be targeting tourists carrying bags and trying to get close to them, prompting him to record her behaviour.

In the video, the transwoman approached a foreign man reported to be German, moved in close and attempted to hug him while putting her hands into his trouser pockets.

Sue said he intervened immediately and warned the man about a possible pickpocket attempt. Fortunately, Sue intervened in time before any valuables were taken.

Sue said the suspect then jumped onto a passing baht bus to escape. He said he stopped the vehicle, pulled her down and called the police.

However, Sue said the German man had already left by the time police arrived. Without a complaint from the victim, officers released the transwoman.

Sue said police later told him the suspect had been released from prison one day earlier. He also said she did not have blonde hair and was wearing a wig, which he believed was intended to conceal her identity.

After the suspect was released, Sue said he shared the footage with news organisations and the public as a warning to others.

In a similar case reported in Pattaya in January, a South Korean man filed a complaint at Mueang Pattaya Police Station, saying he was pickpocketed by a Thai transwoman and a woman while travelling on a baht bus. He said the two suspects sat near him and took his valuables without his knowledge.

Also in January, a tourist from the United Arab Emirates reported being targeted by a foreign pickpocket gang in Pattaya. CCTV footage showed a foreign suspect greeting and distracting the victim before taking valuables from the victim’s pocket.

There were no reports of arrests in either case.