Visa-free stay cut will not affect tourism, Thai foreign minister says

Thailand’s Foreign Minister Sihasak Puangketkaew said today, March 24, that a proposal to cut the visa-free stay for tourists from 60 days to 30 days will not affect tourism, saying the change is intended to address misuse of the visa-free period.

Sihasak spoke ahead of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ annual 2026 seminar for consular officials worldwide, where he also addressed developments in the Middle East and ongoing efforts to assist Thai nationals.

On the visa policy, Sihasak said the previous government approved a 60-day visa-free stay for tourism. He said the current situation has seen some foreign nationals using the visa-free period for other purposes, prompting the Foreign Ministry to propose reducing the stay.

According to the minister, tourists would still be able to extend their stay for tourism purposes. He added that he is confident the change would not harm tourism and would help Thailand manage national security more effectively.

Turning to the conflict in the Middle East, Sihasak said the Foreign Ministry prioritises safety and the evacuation of Thai nationals. Evacuations have reportedly proceeded smoothly and quickly, with more than 1,000 Thai people brought out so far.

Sorayuth Suthassanachinda reported that on the case of three Thai crew members still stranded aboard the vessel Mayuree Naree, Sihasak said there had been developments and progress, but more information was still needed.

He said Iranian officials had provided full assistance and that he had contacted Iran’s foreign minister for support. Thailand had already protested, he said, adding that there was progress and he remained hopeful.

Sihasak also said discussions on enabling Thai cargo ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz had moved forward, adding that Thailand had submitted a list of vessels to Iranian authorities and Iran had accepted it for consideration.

In a separate development, back in January, Thailand’s foreign minister met with a top United States diplomat in Bangkok to seek clarification over Washington’s recent decision to suspend immigrant visa processing for 75 countries, including Thailand.