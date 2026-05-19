Iran agrees to help Thai cargo ships pass Strait of Hormuz

Two Thai cargo ships waiting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz are expected to receive assistance from Iran after a meeting at Government House yesterday, May 18.

Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, chief adviser to the prime minister, met Mehdi Zare, cultural counsellor at the Embassy of Iran in Thailand, to discuss bilateral ties and the regional situation.

After the meeting, Wan Noor said the Iranian counsellor thanked him and Thai leaders for expressing condolences over Iran’s recent loss of its supreme leader.

He also thanked Thailand for remaining a good friend and offering support while Iran faces war-related difficulties.

Wan Noor said he told the Iranian representative that Thailand has a clear policy of neutrality, non-aggression, and compliance with international obligations, rules, resolutions of international organisations, and the United Nations.

He said Thailand’s foreign minister had confirmed the same position. Thailand hoped the war involving Iran and its opposing side would end soon, as the conflict was affecting not only the parties involved but also the wider world, particularly the economy and energy prices.

Wan Noor said the prime minister asked him to seek Iran’s help for two Thai cargo ships that had not yet passed through the Strait of Hormuz.

Zare said this was not a problem because Thailand was not a party to the conflict and that Iran would help facilitate the ships’ safe passage as soon as possible.

When asked whether the meeting could be seen by the United States as Thailand leaning towards Iran, Wan Noor said Thailand supports policies that maintain peace worldwide.

He said Thailand does not support war because it benefits no side. Thailand, he added, maintains neutrality, follows international obligations, and has had relations with Iran for several hundred years.

Asked whether the Iranian representative had discussed the current situation surrounding the conflict, Wan Noor said negotiations had made significant progress and expressed hope that an agreement would eventually be signed, although talks were still ongoing.

He also described the US president’s visit to China as a positive sign and said Iran’s Parliament speaker, who has been assigned to lead several negotiations, would also visit China soon.

Amarin TV reported that when asked about expanding energy cooperation with Thailand, Wan Noor said Iran was ready to cooperate in all areas, including energy.

He said Iran remained an important trade partner and a major buyer of Thai rice, adding that any energy-related cooperation would need to be discussed with the relevant agencies.

In a separate development, the ongoing US-Iran conflict has triggered an oil price shock, squeezing airlines worldwide, driving up living costs and causing widespread flight cancellations. The jet fuel crisis is forcing carriers, including those in Thailand, to slash capacity in the coming months.