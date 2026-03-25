Thai vessel passes Strait of Hormuz safely, second ship also permitted

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: March 25, 2026, 10:41 AM
50 1 minute read
Thai vessel passes Strait of Hormuz safely, second ship also permitted | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo via Bangchak

A Thai-flagged Bangchak vessel has passed through the Strait of Hormuz safely amid unrest in the area, according to updates yesterday, March 24, from the Iranian Embassy in Bangkok and Bangchak Corporation Plc. A second Thai ship was also reportedly cleared to transit the strait.

In a Facebook post on the “IR Iran Embassy in Bangkok Thailand” page, the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Thailand said it wished to inform Thai people that, through close cooperation between Iran, Thailand and the Sultanate of Oman, a Thai ship had passed through the Strait of Hormuz peacefully.

The post added that Iran valued its friendship with Thailand and “will not forget our friends.”

Reports said the vessel was a ship belonging to Bangchak. The same reports added that one other Thai ship had also been permitted to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

In a separate update issued later the same day, Bangchak Corporation Plc said an oil tanker carrying crude oil from the Middle East, which had been anchored in the Persian Gulf since March 11, had passed through the Strait of Hormuz safely.

Bangchak thanked the Thai government, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, for discussions and coordination with relevant agencies, including the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Sultanate of Oman.

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Thai vessel passes Strait of Hormuz safely, second ship also permitted
Photo via Bangchak

The company said the coordination helped facilitate appropriate navigation under the framework of international law. The vessel is currently travelling in the Indian Ocean and is scheduled to deliver the crude oil to Thailand in early April, reported Thairath.

The company is continuing to monitor the situation closely and hopes that the remainder of the journey will proceed smoothly. Bangchak added that it prioritises transport safety alongside managing the country’s energy procurement to ensure continuity of supply.

In a separate development, twenty Thai crew members from Precious Shipping Public Company Limited (PSL) arrived in Thailand after being rescued following a Strait of Hormuz ship attack on March 11. Three crew members remain missing.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: March 25, 2026, 10:41 AM
50 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.