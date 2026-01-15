SRT to sue contractor after 100m baht Korat train damage

Key insights from the news Copy The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) plans to sue Italian-Thai Development Public Company Limited after a crane collapse caused over 100 million baht in damages to a passenger train in Nakhon Ratchasima.

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) plans to sue the contractor responsible for a crane collapse that struck a passenger train in Nakhon Ratchasima yesterday, January 14, causing more than 100 million baht in damages and resulting in multiple casualties.

The incident occurred at approximately 9.30am yesterday in Sikhio district and involved a high-speed rail construction site for the Bangkok–Nakhon Ratchasima route.

According to provincial governor Anuphong Suksomnit, who addressed the media alongside relevant agencies at 4.30pm the same day, the accident happened when a segment-lifting device from the construction crane fell directly onto Diesel Express Train No. 21, which runs between Krungthep Aphiwat and Ubon Ratchathani.

Acting SRT Governor Anan Phonimdaeng confirmed that two diesel railcars, valued at 50 million baht each, were severely damaged, along with part of the elevated rail structure. Initial estimates place the total damage at over 100 million baht.

Anan stated that the crane itself remained anchored, but a component being moved during installation detached and fell just as the train was passing.

SRT is now preparing legal action against the contractor, Italian-Thai Development Public Company Limited, who was overseeing this section of the construction. The agency said the priority is to recover the cost of the damage and seek accountability for the injuries and fatalities caused.

Further lawsuits may follow depending on the outcome of the investigation, reported Khaosod.

While repairs are underway, SRT has rerouted 14 northeastern train services operating between Ubon Ratchathani and Bangkok via Kaeng Khoi and Bua Yai junctions. The agency estimates that normal service may resume within seven days, with authorities focusing on safety and passenger support in the interim.

In similar news, Italian-Thai Development Public Company Limited (ITD) issued an official statement expressing condolences and accepting responsibility following a crane collapse that struck a passenger train in Nakhon Ratchasima province.