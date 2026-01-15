German and South Korean among 32 killed after crane collapses onto train in Korat

Key insights from the news Copy A crane collapsed onto a passenger train in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, killing 32 people, including a German man and a South Korean national, and injuring at least 64 others, with seven in critical condition.

The incident occurred at a construction site for the Bangkok–Nong Khai high-speed railway, with the second carriage of the train suffering the most damage and catching fire after the collapse.

Rescue operations confirmed 32 fatalities, with three individuals still missing; the German victim's wife called for accountability from government and construction agencies.

Italian-Thai Development (ITD), the contractor involved, accepted responsibility and pledged to cooperate with investigations and provide compensation, as the cause of the collapse is still under investigation.

A German man and a South Korean national are among 32 people killed after a construction crane collapsed onto a passenger train in Nakhon Ratchasima province yesterday morning, January 14.

The devastating incident occurred at around 9am on a railway track in the Baan Thanon Kot community in Sikhiu district, also known as Korat. The area is located beneath the construction site of the Bangkok–Nong Khai high-speed elevated railway.

According to initial reports, part of a crane used in the construction above the railway track suddenly collapsed onto a moving passenger train. The second carriage, positioned in the middle of the train, bore the full impact and was severely damaged before bursting into flames.

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) told BBC that the train was carrying 195 people, including passengers, the driver, and railway staff. Most passengers were local residents travelling to nearby districts for work and education.

BBC further reported that at least 64 passengers sustained injuries, with seven remaining in critical condition. Among the critically injured is a one year old child.

ThaiRath later reported that rescue teams have concluded search operations at the scene, confirming 32 fatalities. However, three people are still reported missing, prompting continued coordination between rescue units and authorities.

The majority of the victims were Thai nationals. Officials confirmed that two foreign victims were a German man and a South Korean national, though their identities have not been publicly disclosed.

The German victim’s Thai wife, who survived the crash, told Thai media that she witnessed the roof of the train collapse, causing luggage and personal belongings stored overhead to fall onto passengers.

She believes a heavy bag struck her husband’s head, resulting in fatal injuries. She called for accountability and compensation from both government agencies and the construction contractor involved.

Following the incident, Italian-Thai Development (ITD) issued an official statement expressing condolences and accepting responsibility for the tragedy. The company pledged to cooperate fully with authorities and provide compensation to victims’ families.

The cause of the crane collapse remains under investigation. Police confirmed that the construction worker responsible for operating the crane is currently in custody for questioning.

The disaster reignited public criticism online, as this is not the first fatal incident linked to projects supervised by ITD. In March last year, the Office of the Auditor General building in Bangkok, constructed under ITD and China Railway Engineering Corporation, collapsed, killing nearly 100 people.