German and South Korean among 32 killed after crane collapses onto train in Korat

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: January 15, 2026, 9:52 AM
58 2 minutes read
German and South Korean among 32 killed after crane collapses onto train in Korat | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Fire & Rescue Thailand

Key insights from the news

  • A crane collapsed onto a passenger train in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, killing 32 people, including a German man and a South Korean national, and injuring at least 64 others, with seven in critical condition.
  • The incident occurred at a construction site for the Bangkok–Nong Khai high-speed railway, with the second carriage of the train suffering the most damage and catching fire after the collapse.
  • Rescue operations confirmed 32 fatalities, with three individuals still missing; the German victim's wife called for accountability from government and construction agencies.
  • Italian-Thai Development (ITD), the contractor involved, accepted responsibility and pledged to cooperate with investigations and provide compensation, as the cause of the collapse is still under investigation.

A German man and a South Korean national are among 32 people killed after a construction crane collapsed onto a passenger train in Nakhon Ratchasima province yesterday morning, January 14.

The devastating incident occurred at around 9am on a railway track in the Baan Thanon Kot community in Sikhiu district, also known as Korat. The area is located beneath the construction site of the Bangkok–Nong Khai high-speed elevated railway.

According to initial reports, part of a crane used in the construction above the railway track suddenly collapsed onto a moving passenger train. The second carriage, positioned in the middle of the train, bore the full impact and was severely damaged before bursting into flames.

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) told BBC that the train was carrying 195 people, including passengers, the driver, and railway staff. Most passengers were local residents travelling to nearby districts for work and education.

BBC further reported that at least 64 passengers sustained injuries, with seven remaining in critical condition. Among the critically injured is a one year old child.

Crane collapses on train in Korat
Photo via Facebook/ Fire & Rescue Thailand

ThaiRath later reported that rescue teams have concluded search operations at the scene, confirming 32 fatalities. However, three people are still reported missing, prompting continued coordination between rescue units and authorities.

The majority of the victims were Thai nationals. Officials confirmed that two foreign victims were a German man and a South Korean national, though their identities have not been publicly disclosed.

Related Articles
German man's Thai wife recounts incident in Korat
German man’s Thai wife | Photo via Channel 7

The German victim’s Thai wife, who survived the crash, told Thai media that she witnessed the roof of the train collapse, causing luggage and personal belongings stored overhead to fall onto passengers.

She believes a heavy bag struck her husband’s head, resulting in fatal injuries. She called for accountability and compensation from both government agencies and the construction contractor involved.

Korat crane collapse kills 32
Photo via Facebook/ Fire & Rescue Thailand

Following the incident, Italian-Thai Development (ITD) issued an official statement expressing condolences and accepting responsibility for the tragedy. The company pledged to cooperate fully with authorities and provide compensation to victims’ families.

The cause of the crane collapse remains under investigation. Police confirmed that the construction worker responsible for operating the crane is currently in custody for questioning.

The disaster reignited public criticism online, as this is not the first fatal incident linked to projects supervised by ITD. In March last year, the Office of the Auditor General building in Bangkok, constructed under ITD and China Railway Engineering Corporation, collapsed, killing nearly 100 people.

Thaiger QUIZ
Nakhon Ratchasima Train Incident Quiz
Answer the quiz. Tap Next to go to the next question.
1/10
  1. 1. How many people were killed in the crane collapse incident?
  2. 2. What time did the crane collapse occur?
  3. 3. Which construction project was linked to the crane collapse?
  4. 4. What was the condition of the second carriage of the train following the incident?
  5. 5. How many passengers were on the train at the time of the incident?
  6. 6. What was the nationality of the two foreign victims?
  7. 7. What did the German victim's wife believe caused his fatal injuries?
  8. 8. Which company accepted responsibility for the crane collapse?
  9. 9. What is the status of the construction worker operating the crane?
  10. 10. What past incident related to ITD is mentioned in the article?

Latest Thailand News
German and South Korean among 32 killed after crane collapses onto train in Korat | Thaiger Thailand News

German and South Korean among 32 killed after crane collapses onto train in Korat

2 minutes ago
ITD accepts responsibility after crane collapse kills 31 in Korat | Thaiger Thailand News

ITD accepts responsibility after crane collapse kills 31 in Korat

16 hours ago
SHIELD system unveiled at Thai-led trafficking talks with 18 nations | Thaiger Thailand News

SHIELD system unveiled at Thai-led trafficking talks with 18 nations

17 hours ago
Longman’s beaked whale found in Thailand for first time | Thaiger Thailand News

Longman’s beaked whale found in Thailand for first time

17 hours ago
Bus passengers clash after woman criticises driver over delays in traffic jam | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bus passengers clash after woman criticises driver over delays in traffic jam

18 hours ago
Rare red-headed krait spotted in Kaeng Krachan National Park | Thaiger Thailand News

Rare red-headed krait spotted in Kaeng Krachan National Park

18 hours ago
Distressed woman walks naked near hospital in Udon Thani | Thaiger Thailand News

Distressed woman walks naked near hospital in Udon Thani

19 hours ago
Thai rapist remains at large after drugging and raping 15 year old girl | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai rapist remains at large after drugging and raping 15 year old girl

19 hours ago
Bird of prey spooks locals in Ang Thong with low swoops | Thaiger Thailand News

Bird of prey spooks locals in Ang Thong with low swoops

19 hours ago
People’s Party MP candidate sues Thai woman for staging vote-buying | Thaiger Thailand News

People’s Party MP candidate sues Thai woman for staging vote-buying

20 hours ago
Etihad flight rocked by turbulence ahead of Phuket landing | Thaiger Thailand News

Etihad flight rocked by turbulence ahead of Phuket landing

20 hours ago
6 boat workers at Chalong Bay Pier in Phuket tested positive for drugs | Thaiger Phuket News

6 boat workers at Chalong Bay Pier in Phuket tested positive for drugs

20 hours ago
Death toll rises to 22 in Korat train crash after crane collapse | Thaiger Thailand News

Death toll rises to 22 in Korat train crash after crane collapse

22 hours ago
Myanmar man goes on car-smashing rampage in Satun | Thaiger Thailand News

Myanmar man goes on car-smashing rampage in Satun

22 hours ago
At least 4 killed after crane collapses onto train in Nakhon Ratchasima | Thaiger Thailand News

At least 4 killed after crane collapses onto train in Nakhon Ratchasima

23 hours ago
Baby elephant Khao Tom’s journey ends in Suphan Buri | Thaiger Thailand News

Baby elephant Khao Tom’s journey ends in Suphan Buri

23 hours ago
Thai man attacks 3 Cambodian nationals after repeated ‘ladyboy’ taunts | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai man attacks 3 Cambodian nationals after repeated ‘ladyboy’ taunts

23 hours ago
Cambodians fleeing poverty caught at Thai border in Chanthaburi | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodians fleeing poverty caught at Thai border in Chanthaburi

24 hours ago
How is Thailand using virtual reality to train doctors, students, and workers? | Thaiger Technology News

How is Thailand using virtual reality to train doctors, students, and workers?

24 hours ago
Russian mother flies to Pattaya to search for son missing with US$10,000 | Thaiger Pattaya News

Russian mother flies to Pattaya to search for son missing with US$10,000

1 day ago
Naked Belgian man seriously injured after fall from Pattaya hotel | Thaiger Pattaya News

Naked Belgian man seriously injured after fall from Pattaya hotel

2 days ago
Filipina tourist apologises after viral rant about English in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Filipina tourist apologises after viral rant about English in Thailand

2 days ago
Russian drug dealers arrested during &#8216;mushroom temple&#8217; raid in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Russian drug dealers arrested during ‘mushroom temple’ raid in Phuket

2 days ago
Romance scammer cons Thai widow out of 500k baht | Thaiger Thailand News

Romance scammer cons Thai widow out of 500k baht

2 days ago
Foreign man assaults train officers sparking retaliation from Thai passengers | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign man assaults train officers sparking retaliation from Thai passengers

2 days ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: January 15, 2026, 9:52 AM
58 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.