Myanmar man arrested over Vietnamese tourist backpack theft

Police in Pathum Wan district, Bangkok, arrested a Myanmar man yesterday, March 23, after a Vietnamese tourist reported her backpack stolen at Siam Paragon, with investigators stating the case was resolved in under two hours.

Officers and investigators from Pathum Wan Police Station tracked down the suspect shortly after receiving a report of the incident at the shopping centre.

The theft reportedly happened on March 22 at about 7.40pm, while Quach Thi Thanh Hien, a Vietnamese tourist, was shopping on the G floor of Siam Paragon. Investigators said a thief took her backpack without her noticing. She then filed a complaint at Pathum Wan Police Station.

Investigators inspected the scene and reviewed CCTV footage. The suspect was described as a small-built man wearing a T-shirt and dark long trousers, who was seen leaving the mall and heading towards Phaya Thai Road.

Police then expanded the investigation and learned the suspect was staying in the Soi Nomchit area. Officers then searched the area and found a man matching the CCTV images, identified as 31 year old Lane, a Myanmar national, walking inside the alley.

During initial questioning, Lane, who can speak and understand Thai fluently, confessed to the theft and led officers to the stolen property in a room.

Police said the recovered items included a black backpack and 9,500 baht in Thai banknotes, as well as US dollars and Vietnamese dong. The victim later confirmed that the recovered property was hers.

The Thai police Facebook page reported that Lane was taken into custody and charged with nighttime theft before being handed over to investigators for further legal proceedings.

In similar news, Thai immigration officers in Samut Songkhram apprehended a 27 year old Myanmar national wanted for theft after fleeing to work in Bangkok. The suspect allegedly stole from his employer at night.