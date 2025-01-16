Thai OnlyFans star quits adult content, citing mental health effects

A famous Thai OnlyFans content creator announced her retirement from the industry, citing the effects of her work and netizens’ comments on her mental health.

The 29 year old OnlyFans star, Arisa “Kwang” Siangluecha, better known as Deerlong, is one of Thailand’s most popular creators of adult content. She typically collaborated with her boyfriend, Earth, to produce sexually explicit material shared via her OnlyFans channel.

In addition to her adult content, Kwang is also well-known for her game streaming videos, ASMR content, and singing talent. She first gained public attention for her Disney song performances on Thailand’s Got Talent.

Today, January 16, Kwang took to her official Facebook page to announce her decision to retire from the adult content industry. In part of her statement, Kwang said…

“Recently, being a sex content creator has affected my mental health. Even though this career does not harm anyone, it has taken a toll on my personality after doing it for a while.

“I have felt the impact on my mental health after reading sexually explicit comments on all my social media posts, even when the posts were unrelated to such topics.

“I am scared that people will forget the other things I’ve achieved beyond creating adult content. I want to step back to a place where I feel comfortable.”

OnlyFans content continues

Kwang acknowledged that much of her previous content had been stolen and shared freely, particularly on gambling websites, and admitted there was little she could do to stop this. She accepted that her work would remain part of her digital footprint and said she would treat it as a lesson and an example for others.

She also clarified to her OnlyFans subscribers that she would continue sharing content on the platform, but it would be limited to sexy images and videos. Explicit sexual or nude content would no longer be part of her channel.

Two years ago, Kwang sought justice after her content was stolen and distributed for free. However, her attempt to take legal action almost led to her own prosecution, as creating and sharing explicit content is considered illegal in Thailand.

Following this legal trouble, Kwang and her boyfriend moved to the Netherlands, where they could legally produce adult content. However, in her recent announcement, Kwang explained that they decided to return to Thailand as they found life in the Netherlands did not suit them.

At the end of the statement, Kwang acknowledged that some people might find her decision to retire from the adult content industry ridiculous and said she understood their perspective. She expressed her gratitude to her followers for their support and encouragement in her decision.