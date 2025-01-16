Thai OnlyFans star quits adult content, citing mental health effects

Thai OnlyFans star quits adult content, citing mental health effects
Photo via Facebook/ เดียร์ลอง

A famous Thai OnlyFans content creator announced her retirement from the industry, citing the effects of her work and netizens’ comments on her mental health.

The 29 year old OnlyFans star, Arisa “Kwang” Siangluecha, better known as Deerlong, is one of Thailand’s most popular creators of adult content. She typically collaborated with her boyfriend, Earth, to produce sexually explicit material shared via her OnlyFans channel.

In addition to her adult content, Kwang is also well-known for her game streaming videos, ASMR content, and singing talent. She first gained public attention for her Disney song performances on Thailand’s Got Talent.

Today, January 16, Kwang took to her official Facebook page to announce her decision to retire from the adult content industry. In part of her statement, Kwang said…

“Recently, being a sex content creator has affected my mental health. Even though this career does not harm anyone, it has taken a toll on my personality after doing it for a while.

“I have felt the impact on my mental health after reading sexually explicit comments on all my social media posts, even when the posts were unrelated to such topics.

“I am scared that people will forget the other things I’ve achieved beyond creating adult content. I want to step back to a place where I feel comfortable.”

Thais OnlyFans creator retirement
Photo via Facebook/ เดียร์ลอง

OnlyFans content continues

Kwang acknowledged that much of her previous content had been stolen and shared freely, particularly on gambling websites, and admitted there was little she could do to stop this. She accepted that her work would remain part of her digital footprint and said she would treat it as a lesson and an example for others.

She also clarified to her OnlyFans subscribers that she would continue sharing content on the platform, but it would be limited to sexy images and videos. Explicit sexual or nude content would no longer be part of her channel.

Thai sex creator leaves industry over mental health effects
Kwang and Japanese porn star Rae Lil Black | Photo via Facebook/ เดียร์ลอง

Two years ago, Kwang sought justice after her content was stolen and distributed for free. However, her attempt to take legal action almost led to her own prosecution, as creating and sharing explicit content is considered illegal in Thailand.

Following this legal trouble, Kwang and her boyfriend moved to the Netherlands, where they could legally produce adult content. However, in her recent announcement, Kwang explained that they decided to return to Thailand as they found life in the Netherlands did not suit them.

Deelong Kwang Thai OnlyFans sex content creator
Photo via Facebook/ เดียร์ลอง

At the end of the statement, Kwang acknowledged that some people might find her decision to retire from the adult content industry ridiculous and said she understood their perspective. She expressed her gratitude to her followers for their support and encouragement in her decision.

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Bangkok steals top spot for Chinese New Year celebrations

Bangkok steals top spot for Chinese New Year celebrations

41 minutes ago
Bangkok cracks down on smoky buses amid pollution crisis

Bangkok cracks down on smoky buses amid pollution crisis

49 minutes ago
PM perfects &#8216;Salaam&#8217; greeting on helicopter to Muslim south

PM perfects ‘Salaam’ greeting on helicopter to Muslim south

55 minutes ago
Rawai woman busted in 36 million baht fake investment scam

Rawai woman busted in 36 million baht fake investment scam

1 hour ago