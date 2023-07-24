Thai entrepreneur couple found dead in their home, baffling Nakhon Ratchasima community

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

The dead bodies of a Thai entrepreneur couple, with a gripping rags-to-riches tale, were found on their home turf after having been out of touch for four days. A time-stamped 4pm report confirmed the event unfolded yesterday in the Nakhon Ratchasima district, northern Thailand.

The shocking discovery of a Thai entrepreneur couple, aged 48 and 43 years old respectively, came after multiple days of silence. They were prominent business figures in the health and beauty industry, climbing the ladder of success from a debilitating debt of 12 million baht to the status of multi-millionaires worth over 30 million. The incident, which transpired at around 4pm yesterday in Nakhon Ratchasima, left a chilling impact on the neighbourhood.

Having been alerted about the deaths of the Thai entrepreneur couple, deputy investigator Siriwat Thepraksaruthai made his way to the large two-story residential structure, situated in an affluent neighbourhood inside the house Nong Krathum Subdistrict, Mueang Nakhon Ratchasima District, Nakhon Ratchasima Province. Upon entering, he was met with a gruesome scene. The bodies had apparently been lifeless for several days, lying in a room with a stove. The absence of signs of struggle made it clear that no burglary had occurred.

The victims, who were married, had quite a reputation as entrepreneurs. The man was involved in the production of premium health and beauty products, while the wife managed the Nakhon Ratchasima branch of their thriving business. The couple had previously navigated through a financial storm when their construction business had plunged them into a 12 million baht debt.

Nevertheless, the Thai entrepreneur couple triumphed over their predicament, selling assets to pay off their debt and diving into several other ventures. They tried their hand at running a Papaya salad (Somtum) shop amongst other things but met no substantial success until they found the health product business. Within 2 years of starting in the industry, they were making hundreds of thousands of baht per month. Currently, they had a net worth exceeding 30 million baht, managed to rid themselves of debt, accumulated properties, and won numerous international travel awards.

Relatives reported that they lost contact about four days ago, but did not suspect anything foul as the couple often travelled abroad for their work. They noted that the couple’s online activity had unusually halted. Despite, their attempts to reach out to other acquaintances, they found no useful information. When they arrived at the residence and saw the victims’ car still parked in the driveway, they couldn’t help but raise alarms about their missing kin. Oddly, the couple’s pet dog was the only response to their calls, which eventually led them to notify the authorities, reported KhaoSod.

After an investigation, the police revealed that both individuals were battling depression possibly stemming from their involvement in business activities. The bodies were subsequently sent to the hospital for further investigation as the police continued with their fact-finding mission.