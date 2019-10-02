Four bodies recovered, two missing after bridge collapse in Taiwan – VIDEO | The Thaiger

World
Four bodies recovered, two missing after bridge collapse in Taiwan – VIDEO
Four bodies have been recovered from under a collapsed bridge in Taiwan as searches continued for two people still missing when the structure smashed onto fishing boats moored underneath.
The National Fire Agency reports that two bodies were retrieved in the waters near a boat stuck underneath the shattered bridge while the others were found near a badly damaged boat that was dragged out from under the structure yesterday morning.
Dramatic CCTV footage captured the moment the 140 metre long single-arch bridge came crashing down in Nanfangao, on Taiwan’s east coast early yesterday. In the video, a vertical cable at the centre of the bridge’s steel arch suddenly snaps.
The road then collapses into the water, crashing down on three fishing boats as a petrol tanker which nearly made it across also plunged into the water. Twelve people were injured, including six Filipino and three Indonesian fishing workers, the Taiwanese driver of the petrol tanker, and two coastguard personnel.
The petrol tanker burst into flames at some point after it hit the water, sending a thick plume of black smoke into the air.
The local landmark was completed in 1998 and spanned a small fishing port. It was featured in a number of TV dramas and commercials. Taiwan was skirted by a typhoon on Monday night, which brought heavy rains and strong winds to parts of the east coast. But at the time of the bridge collapse, the weather was fine.
Taiwan has a huge fishing industry and many of those who work on its boats are low-paid migrant workers from countries such as the Philippines, Indonesia and Vietnam.
Previous serious bridge incidents in Taiwan have mostly been related to typhoons. In 2009, two bridges were badly damaged by Typhoon Morakot, which left more than 400 people dead.
SOURCE: Agence France-Presse
Tourism
Thomas Cook customers may have to wait 2 month for refunds
PHOTO: Rick Findler/PA Wire
Britain’s Civil Aviation Authority says that refunds of bookings by failed travel giant Thomas Cook’s customers could take longer than expected. At this stage the regulator says they don’t have all information needed from the collapsed travel firm.
The British Civil Aviation Authority says it was launching a new, online payment system next week for bookings made by payments methods other than direct debit and would enable customers to get refunds within 60 days of receiving refund forms. They hope a total of 100,000 bookings made by direct debit would be refunded within the next 14 days.
53 flights were scheduled September 30, returning 8,000 people following the collapse if the 178 year old British travel firm Thomas Cook. CAA claim that more than two-thirds of the total number of customers have been repatriated already.
SOURCE: Reuters
Well-Being
Fire up the barbecue – red meat’s ok. New study.
Cutting back on red meat is standard medical advice to prevent cancer and heart disease over recent decades. But a review of dozens of studies now concludes that the potential risk is low and evidence “uncertain”.
In new guidelines published yesterday in the “Annals of Internal Medicine”, a panel of researchers from seven countries suggested that “adults continue current unprocessed red meat consumption.” The advice – immediately drawing a sharp reaction from other experts – added that adults should also “continue current processed meat consumption.”
The research, published in the journal edited by the American College of Physicians, analysed multiple studies that, taken together, showed reducing red meat consumption by three servings per week could lower cancer mortality by seven deaths per 1,000 people. Researchers said any such decline was modest and that they had found only a “low” degree of certainty about the statistic.
They added that the quality of evidence linking processed meat with cardiovascular diseases and diabetes was “very low.”
“There are very small risk reductions in cancer, heart disease and diabetes, however the evidence is uncertain,” Bradley Johnston, an epidemiology professor at Canada’s Dalhousie University and director of the NutriRECS group that put together the guidelines, told AFP.
“So there may be a reduction, or there may not be. People need to make their own decisions. We are giving them the best estimate of the truth.”
Steaks, sausages back on menu?
The researchers said they want to change the “old school” approach of giving general nutritional recommendations, and to bring more focus on evidence of individual benefit.
“People should look at this and hopefully make more well-informed personal choices, rather than being told what to do by authoritative organisations.”
But eating less red meat and processed meat has been a cornerstone of dietary guidance for decades in many countries and from leading health groups. The World Health Organisation International Agency for Research on Cancer says that processed meat is carcinogenic, while red meat is “probably carcinogenic.”
In response to the latest guidelines, the World Cancer Research Fund said it would not change its advice.
“We maintain our confidence in the rigorous research conducted for 30 years,” said its director of research, Giota Mitrou.
Many in the nutrition community also disagree with the assessments in the report.
“Their recommendations are really irresponsible,” says Dr. Frank Hu, chair of the nutrition department at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and co-author of a recent BMJ study that linked eating red and processed meat to higher mortality risk.
Marji McCullough, epidemiologist at the American Cancer Society, said the researchers had taken into account people’s personal values and preferences.
“It’s kind of like saying: ‘we know helmets can save lives, but some people still prefer the feeling of the wind in their hair when they ride bikes. And let’s face it, most people won’t crash’,” she said.
“But everyone agrees you should wear a helmet.”
Kevin McConway, emeritus professor of applied statistics at Britain’s Open University, said the lack of hard scientific evidence meant there were few clear answers.
“Depressingly, all this tends to indicate that after all these years and all these millions of research participants, we still don’t know much,” he said.
SOURCE: Agence France-Presse
World
China celebrates 70 year anniversary, Hong Kong protesters have their own plans
China celebrates 70 years of its Communist Party history today with a parade of tanks, missiles and troops, a muscular display of its rising superpower status since 1949.
Authorities in Beijing have closed roads, banned the flying of kites, and shut some bars as they tightened security for an event celebrating China’s journey, from a country broken by war and poverty to being the world’s second-largest economy.
The massive military parade will roll across Tiananmen Square under the gaze of President Xi Jinping, the country’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong, who founded the People’s Republic of China on October 1, 1949. Communist Party grandees will watch as 15,000 soldiers march across Tiananmen, 580 pieces of military equipment are shown off and 160 aircraft roar overhead.
New weapons – including a hypersonic drone and an intercontinental ballistic missile that can cover the United States – are expected to make their public debut, according to Paris-based analysts.
“Unity is iron and steel. Unity is a source of strength,” Xi said in a speech on Monday evening.
But behind the projection of strength at the tightly-choreographed event, a clutch of challenges are testing Xi’s ability to maintain economic and political stability at home and abroad.
“The party hopes that this occasion will add to its legitimacy and rally support at a time of internal and external challenges,” Adam Ni, China researcher at Macquarie University in Sydney, told AFP.
The major headache is Hong Kong, where pro-democracy protesters plan to grab the spotlight from Beijing today with their own rally against Hong Kong’s special freedoms. The semi-autonomous city has been embroiled for months in the worst unrest since Britain returned the financial hub to China in 1997, with police and hardcore protesters trading tear gas for petrol bombs.
In an apparent olive branch, Xi vowed yesterday to continue to “fully and faithfully implement” the one country, two systems policy under which Hong Kong residents enjoy freedoms unseen on the mainland. But Hong Kong’s chief executive, Carrie Lam, was invited to the national day celebration, highlighting Beijing’s continued support for the under-fire leader. To rub salt into the already gaping wound, Carrie flew to Beijing on Air China instead of the national Hong Kong carrier Cathay Pacific.
‘Chinese dream’
The Communist Party has repeatedly defied the odds to remain in power for seven decades. Under Mao, tens of millions of people died during the disastrous Great Leap Forward, and the country was plunged into violent chaos during the decade-long Cultural Revolution.
After Mao died in 1976, the party launched the reform and opening-up policy under paramount leader Deng Xiaoping, starting decades of breakneck growth and development.
But the Communist Party retained a stranglehold on power, sending troops to end the biggest challenge to its rule in 1989 when pro-democracy protesters occupied Tiananmen Square.
When Xi takes the podium to address the nation at the parade today, he is likely to invoke his “Chinese dream”, the “rejuvenation” of a nation that is seeking what it sees as a return to former glory.
The Party wants to show “that under the leadership of the Communist Party, China is making strides toward becoming a rich and powerful country”, said Bonnie Glaser, senior adviser for Asia at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.
The Chinese leader has made clear that be believes only the Communist Party can make the country realise its dream, with him at the helm.
SOURCE: Agence France-Presse
