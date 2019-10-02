Mother guilty of accidentally killing 18 day old baby boy | The Thaiger

Crime
Mother guilty of accidentally killing 18 day old baby boy
PHOTO: Bangkok Post
Isaraporn “Oil” Foilueang, the mother who reported her baby as missing, only for its body to be found in her home days later, has admitted accidentally suffocating the child as she played on her phone while feeding it.
The Bangkok Post reports that the baby, identified as Prachya Dechomeng, stopped breathing while being bottle-fed. The autopsy result shows he died of suffocation.
His mother has confessed to police that she was playing on her phone while feeding the child last Thursday and only realised some time later that he had stopped breathing.
Panicking, she initially hid the baby’s body in a wardrobe in the house, before reporting him as missing to police.
Her initial story was that she had left the baby alone while she went to use the bathroom, after which she’d returned to find both the baby and her wallet missing.
Days later, it’s alleged she moved the baby’s body from inside the house to the bathroom at the rear of the property, where it was found early on Monday morning by the baby’s grandfather.
The woman now faces charges of perjury, concealing a corpse, and carelessness leading to the death of another.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Bangkok
Bangkok woman arrested for stealing credit card from her boss
PHOTO: www.innnews.co.th
A woman and her husband have been arrested after she stole a credit card from her boss and used it go to on a spending spree.
Nattamon Puangjumpa, 26 years of age, and her husband Pornchai are now facing charges of theft and credit card fraud after she took the credit card from her boss’s desk.
Thai Residents reports that Nattamon began using the card to withdraw cash, with her boss not realising what had happened until he received the credit card bill.
The victim had never activated the card for use and immediately suspected his former employee, filing a police report the same day.
Police found the woman hiding out in the Jomthong district of Bangkok and arrested her. Nattamon admits that while working for the victim as a company administrator, she stole the credit card from his desk.
She then called the bank to activate the card, claiming to be the cardholder. Once activated, she was able to use it to withdraw cash. It’s understood she managed to withdraw at least 10,000 baht before she was caught.
The woman claims she stole the card because she couldn’t afford to care for her five children. However, police discovered that there was also an arrest warrant out for her husband on theft charges.
He has admitted to stealing money from another Bangkok company but has pledged to repay all of it.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Chiang Mai
Chiang Mai karaoke lounges raided over underage hostesses
PHOTO: Thailand Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force
Four hostesses under the age of 18 have been discovered working at two karaoke lounges in the San Kamphaeng area of Chiang Mai, east of the main city. Thailand’s ‘Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force’ worked with local immigration and police after a complaint was received.
Na Kaew reports that the investigators followed a trail of evidence on Facebook, Line and other social media before moving against the Look Nam Karaoke and the May and Min Karaoke.
The majority of patrons, child waitresses and bar owners do not see this work as abusive or unlawful, but officials say it is a type of human trafficking that has largely gone under the radar – and proved difficult to investigate and prosecute.
Pim, a 16 year old – one of four teenage bar staff who were uncovered earlier this month in an anti-trafficking operation in Chiang Mai says that the northern city has a well-established sex trade.
“Some customers touched my breasts, but I pushed their hands away.”
Pim, speaking to Reuters, says she can earn up to 700 baht (US$23) each night, more than double the daily minimum wage in Thailand, working for the owner of the bar who she refers to as “mother”.
While Thailand has ramped up efforts to tackle child sex trafficking in recent years, the crime is evolving and taking new forms such as the rising use of girls as “entertainers” to lure men into bars, according to police chiefs and campaigners.
In the most raids, three underage girls were found entertaining customers at Look Nam and one at another other establishment. Both establishments’ face charges of human trafficking and employing underage girls.
“Most of the offenders are karaoke bar owners who have an understanding that it is ok for children to do this type of work when in fact it’s considered sex trafficking,” police lieutenant colonel Likhit Thanomchua told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
PHOTO: Na Naew
Bangkok
‘Pretty’ death shines spotlight on abuse in Thai model and promotions industry
PHOTOS: Facebook/Rachadech Wongthabutr, Instagram/’Lunlabelle’ Thitim
The mysterious death of ‘pretty’ Thitima Noraphanpiphat in Bangkok last week is gripping Thailand and highlighting risks women who work in the service and promotions industry face every day. Her dead body was found in the lobby of a Bangkok condo.
Police have arrested a male model in connection with the 25 year old’s death last Wednesday after CCTV footage appears to show him dragging her lifeless body into an elevator and leaving her on a sofa in the lobby of his apartment.
But the main suspect, 24 year old Rachadech Wongtabutr, the last person Thitima was seen alive with, was initially questioned by police but subsequently set free after he denied any criminal involvement. Police are also investigating others who could be involved, including the hosts of the party and guests.
“Security camera footage appears to show Rachadech entering his apartment building with what appears to be an unconscious woman and taking her up to his room on the 6th floor. Hours later footage allegedly captured Rachadech carrying the woman back into the lobby and placing her on a sofa.”
Interest in the case from social and main-stream Thai media became intense after police confirmed that Rachadech had posted photos of Thitima, aka. ‘Lunlabelle’, on social media on the night she died. The release of CCTV footage from his condo added to the more rumours and speculation about Thitima’s death.
“Suthipong, the police chief, said that Rachadech acknowledged that he took Thitima to his apartment but denies the charges, saying he thought she was just drunk and didn’t realise she had died.”
Thitima was a model, her family’s main bread-winner, a product presenter and party entertainer – better known in Thailand as ‘pretties’ – and had been paid to serve drinks at a party on September 16 at a house outside Bangkok in Nonthaburi, on the opposite side of the Chao Phraya.
Since then Thitima’s death has dominated headlines in Thai media. The circumstances surrounding her final hours are now the centre of intense Thai rumours and gossip.
Then on Thursday, police arrested six more people who attended the same party after another woman – ‘Dear’ – complained to police that she was forced to drink so much that she ended up unconscious. She told police woke up naked the next morning. She was also hired to serve drinks at the same party, police said.
The case is highlighting Thailand’s glittery service and promotions industry where women – known as “pretties” – are hired for events such as auto shows, parties, and in bars and nightclubs.
Sexual harassment and abuse are common, and the women are often pressured into drinking excessive amounts of alcohol. Thai society looks down upon the work of “pretties” and the stigma often puts them off filing official complaints or seeking legal recourse if they are abused.
Thitma’s death is sparking calls for new laws to be introduced to protect those working in the industry and awareness campaigns to change attitudes surrounding their work.
Police report that a preliminary autopsy report shows that Thitima died from “extreme alcohol intoxication.” The findings indicated a blood alcohol level of an astonishing 418 milligrams per 100 millilitres.
An attorney working for Thitima’s family have told CNN that they are waiting for a new autopsy to be completed by October 2. They claim her death was “suspicious”.
SOURCE: CNN
