Dutchman jailed for 100 years in Thailand for money laundering is released | The Thaiger

Dutchman jailed for 100 years in Thailand for money laundering is released
A Dutch citizen who was jailed for 100 years in Thailand, is now on his way home after years of campaigning for his release. His sentence was reduced to 75 years on appeal and later to 50 years by the Supreme court. Johan van Laarhoven, who ran several cannabis “coffee shops” in Holland, was jailed in Thailand for money laundering, along with his Thai wife, though the offences took place in The Netherlands.
Thai authorities began investigating Van Laarhoven in 2014 after a letter from a Dutch public prosecutor’s office, informing them that he had earned his money selling marijuana and requesting their help. Last year, MPs called on the government to to extradite Van Laarhoven and his wife back to Netherlands. The Dutch justice minister even met with PM Prayut Chan-o-cha and the Justice Minister Somsak Thepsutin to discuss the case.
Even though cannabis is legal in the Netherlands, Dutch officials bungled a tax query to Thai authorities regarding the sale of the Dutchman’s cannabis cafe chain. This led to a criminal investigation and his televised arrest in Thailand.
Thai authorities seized the Dutchman’s assets and he was sentenced to 100 years in prison. His young Thai wife, Mingkwan, was jailed for 13 years as an accomplice. The Netherlands has an extradition treaty with Thailand, but it can only be implemented after a case has been ruled “definitive.” Van Laarhoven’s sentence was upheld late last year, clearing the way for a diplomatic solution. It’s unclear whether his wife will be allowed to join him in the Netherlands.
Once back, Van Laarhoven will spend two years in a Dutch jail to complete his sentence, and also face criminal investigation for money laundering. The investigation will focus on tax fraud, membership in a criminal organisation and laundering €20m (675 million baht) according to a Dutch public prosecutor.
Thailand is making you fat
“…compare a Big Mac to an average Pad Thai and there’s at least double the kilojoules in the Thai noodle dish.”
I came to Thailand as a fit, healthy 70 kilogram Australian. After six years in Thailand I’m now a reasonably fit, healthy 76 kilogram Australian. Why? Well, Thai food, despite its healthy appearance and fresh origins is also full of fats, sugars and salt. For example, compare a Big Mac to an average Pad Thai and there’s at least double the kilojoules (or calories) in the Thai noodle dish. (There’s plenty of variation in Pad Thai servings but we took an average from three websites reporting on the nutritional value of Thai food). One website went as far as reporting that your average Pad Thai had FOUR times as many calories in it.
(A big Mac has 1075 kilojoules per 100 grams of weight and weighs approx. 200 grams)
Whilst Thai food is generally fresh, cooked quickly, full of nutrition (vegetables, carbohydrates and protein), it’s also full of calories. But the problem goes deeper than this. And it partly answers the question as to why Thais, as a population, are growing taller and fatter than in the past – they’re getting a lot more calories than in the past.
Head to your local convenience store and scan the shelves. Anything fresh is difficult to find. Many foods that would have traditionally come without sugar are now laced with additional sugar – yogurt, fruit juice, bread, and we’re hardly past the front counter yet.
Anecdotally, I would suggest that the ingredients for your average Thai meal have evolved over the past 100 years and now there is a lot more salts, sugars, MSG and saturated fats than a century ago (the MSG argument is something for another time). Of course, all these things make most foods taste better, I won’t deny it.
Thai food is still a great source of all the nutrients you need to get through the day but eating large Thai meals with lost of noodles and white rice is not going to help you return to your 20 year old surfer body. White rice has about as much nutrition as cardboard. Cook it in a sea of saturated fat (fried rice) and you’re on the way to a big calorie intake.
Nutritionists recommend avoiding six types of Thai foods including Pad Thai, yellow, green and red curries, Tom Kha soup (Tom Yum is ok), stir fries and Thai tea (the orange sweet milky concoction).
Well, that’s about every Thai meal I love 🙁
chefjohnhowie.com has a list of Thai food dos and don’ts.
Meanwhile Hayden Rhodes, Phuket nutritionist and well-being consultant, says there are three things to take into account when consuming our beloved Thai food.
1) Most food is fried, many times in cheap nasty rancid vegetable oils. Avoid fried Thai food.
2) Thai food over the years has followed the SAD… standard American & Australian Diet (very SAD) which means consuming more sugar per head per year. Sugar makes you fat. Period. Ask for no sugar to be added to Thai dishes (yes- it’s in everything!)
3) A lot of Thai food is full of chemicals ‘fresh from the farm’; detoxification processes will be hampered – body fat will be stored. Ask your fancy hotel or beach club where their food comes from and 99% will likely be ‘Macro’. Find out who uses organic ingredients and eat there. Yes – this will have a direct impact on your energy, mineral content in your body and your fat line… oops I meant waist line.”
Add to the high calorific content of all our favorite Thai foods is the relatively inexpensive and plentiful alcohol and street food stalls every 50 metres along any road and you’re heading for a fright when you step onto the scales. It’s also a lot easier to jump on the motorbike in Thailand to travel short distances we might have happily walked back in our home country.
So next time you see a friend heading into McDonalds for a Big Mac, rather than fat-shaming them, they might actually be trying to lose weight! (We certainly don’t recommend eating Bic Macs or ‘fast food’ too often though)
Health aficionados and doctors would always recommend a balanced food intake with fresh food at the top of the list along with regular exercise, at any age.
Good advice! So it’s back to the swimming pool and gym, and choosing Tom Yum over Pad Thai.
(per 100 grams of weight)
Piyabutr acknowledges that Future Forward will probably be disbanded
Future Forward Party’s secretary-general Piyabutr Saengkanokkul is urging the party’s 60,000 members and other supporters to switch their allegiances to a new party that would be formed if Future Forward ends up being dissolved by the Constitutional Court this week. The hearing by the Constitutional Court is set for Tuesday. Piyabutr acknowledges that the party will likely be disbanded.
Thailand’s Constitutional Court has handed down a number of decisions since the 2019 March election, heavily weighted in favour of the MPs and parties who support the Palang Pracharat party and the ruling quasi-democratic government of PM Prayut Chan-o-cha.
Yesterday Piyabutr at the “Future is now” event at Thammasat University at the Rangsit campus. The high-profile law professor branded the accusations against the Future Forward party and its leadership as nonsense. Both the party and its leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit have come under fire from pro-government supporters and activist since they won unexpectedly high support at last year’s election.
The petition to disband the party was brought by Dr. Natthaporn Toprayoon, a former advisor to the chief ombudsman. Natthaporn accuses the FFP, its leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, party secretary-general Piyabutr Saengkanokkul and party executives of violating Section 49 of the charter. Section 49 prohibits actions that undermine the constitutional monarchy.
But Piyabutr describes the charges of being anti-monarchy as a patchwork of “spurious accusations against him and party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit”. The charges have been drawn from content of Thanathorn’s interviews before entering politics, his involvement in the campaign for amendment of Thailand’s lèse majesté laws and the FF party’s reference to the 1932 revolution, which transformed Thailand from an absolute to a constitutional monarchy.
Piyabutr says none of these accusations prove either he or Thanathorn are seeking a republic or to overthrow the monarchy. He went on to claim that Natthaporn is afraid of the Future Forward party’s success and “wants to nip the party in the bud”.
Piyabutr openly dismissed accusations that he and Thanathorn are republicans and said that they are supportive of a constitutional monarchy.
“Those who accuse us are ultra-royalists who see us as radicals. In fact, they are the radicals. These people do not want change, want to hold back development and make us the enemy.”
Top 10 predictions for Thailand 2020
So what is in store for the Land of Smiles over the next 12 months? Will the tourists stay away? Will some big projects go ahead? Will the baht continue to soar? Will Thais take to the streets once again? We come up with our top ten predictions for the year ahead and invite your thoughts as well…
There will be more political unrest
Last year’s March election did little to change the political landscape in Thailand. Following an ‘election’, followed by weeks of horse-trading and number-counting, a government emerged. Surprise, surprise, the same PM with most of the same faces in the leading roles. Add to this the ‘selected’ 250 Senate members, all hand-picked by the former NCPO ruling junta that had seized power in May 2014 in a bloodless coup against the elected Yingluck Shinawatra government.
As they say in Thailand… same, same but different. The political sleight of hand was enough to convince foreign government naysayers of the earlier coup to now legitimise the new flourishing of democracy in Thailand. Even the current Thai prime minister, affectionally known as “Uncle Tu”, would gladly agree that the situation that exists now is a ‘Thai-style’ quasi-democracy that the (mostly) men in power claim is vital for the Kingdom’s stability.
But even with a quasi democracy you can have dissenting voices and they will be heard more often and louder in 2020. This time the voices aren’t rebellious street protests led by lone voices. In 2020 one of Thailand’s most well organised and funded businessmen will lead the charge.
Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit missed becoming Prime Minister by mere votes when the lower house sat down and voted for the top job. Thanathorn’s base is Thailand’s younger voters, but also the many who were sick of the decades of Shinawatra vs Establishment vote-coup-vote cycles. Thanathorn is only 42 years old and in no rush. 2020 will see his Future Forward Party (which faces being disbanded by the Constitutional Court this month), or newer incarnations of the same thing, become a stirring voice of change in Thailand.
We certainly don’t think there will be a coup in 2020 but there will be growing pressures on the new Government to perform. They start the year with their hands on the levers of a troubled economy. In fairness, most of the problems are not of their own doing. But the voters will wonder why their pockets aren’t as full as before and the sitting Government will get the blame.
The Phuket Light Rail project will be scrapped
The 48 billion Phuket Light Rail/Tram/Train project has been pushed along by a few stoic public servants in Bangkok. Hatched during the time of the NCPO, the ambitious 60 kilometre tram service is still being mulled by the new government. It was certainly never requested or demanded by Phuket locals, and going by the planned route, it appears the instigators have never even been to Phuket.
The service would start at the airport (originally the plans were going to start the tram in Phang Nga), make its way out to Thepkasattri Road (the main north-south route), then follow all the way down to Phuket Town, and then along Chao Fah East road to Chalong circle – just about all the places tourists don’t go. The planned route doesn’t go anywhere near the busy west coast towns of Kata, Karon, Surin, Bang Tao, Kamala or Patong. Even worse, the tram would take up valuable space in the middle of the island’s busiest road which needs more lanes, not fewer. Locals can’t even start to imagine the three or four years of construction pain along the busy route.
Currently the project has been ‘postponed’ pending some “further reviews”. We believe this is code for “we’ve actually visited Phuket and realise just about everything about the planned Light Rail is wrong”. Standby for an announcement this year that the Phuket Light Rail project has been “shelved”.
Thai Airways will be sliced up and sold
If you or I ran a business that produced massive amounts of losses, year on year, we’d now be driving taxis in Pattaya. No one would let us near the cash register ever again. Yet, the country’s legacy airline Thai Airways has been dong precisely that. Haemorrhaging money with nary a change to a dated business model or ageing fleet. In 2019 Thai Airways lost 11 billion baht and the government funders must be wondering how long they can keep propping up this flying dinosaur.
The government will finally bite the bullet and say enough is enough. There will be demands to cut costs in all sectors of government spending and the bottomless-pit of bail-outs for the national airline will have to stop.
Whatever process occurs to get rid of the noose around the Thai government’s neck, that process will start this year. We predict that their budget offshoot, Thai Smile, will be abandoned and merged with the main brand and a process of privatisation will begin.
Thailand will have another record year of tourist arrivals
A tsunami couldn’t stop it, several coups have come and gone, the world economy is in decline but Thailand’s tourist numbers keep rising. It’s the Teflon Tourism Syndrome. Without any other figures to back up their wailing from the back rows, the naysayers say they simply don’t believe the three decades of growth – that the numbers are cobbled together by public servants protecting their jobs in Bangkok.
The facts are quite clear – by auditing flight numbers, aircraft landing slots, growth in tours, numbers of tour boats, numbers of hotels, customer counts at shopping centres, numbers of new taxis plus the addition of ride-sharing in recent years – tourists continue to arrive in Thailand.
The demographics have changed, along with the spending patterns, surprising many with the quick evolution from an exotic-oddity-attracting-Western-tourists-seeking-‘something new’, to a more stable tourist economy feeding off the growing middle classes within a five hour flight of the Kingdom.
The baht will start dropping in value and the Thai economy will stabilise
The Thai economy has certainly slowed in recent years. But the threat of descending into recession this year is small. Whilst GDP growth predictions are only around 2-3% for 2020, a few key pressures should ease this year. With such a high reliance on the tourism business the government will be keen to maintain high traffic and earnings from all aspects of tourism around the Kingdom in 2020.
Pressures that emerged in 2019 – the surging Thai baht, US-China trade wars, a waning world economy, a plateau of tourism arrival numbers – are also expected to dissipate this year.
There are now concerted efforts to try and stop the baht rising any higher in value against key currencies (although the government has limited tools to control this), the US-China trade spat will be resolved (because stability will be needed by the Trump camp with the US Presidential vote coming up in November), and there is no obvious barrier to increased tourist traffic this year as the Chinese are predicted to return in numbers and emerging tourism feeder markets are opening up with new flights.
The US-China trade war will be resolved
With a US Presidential election coming up at the end of this year the US-China trade dispute WILL be resolved. The resolution will be used as an example of President Trump’s abilities as a negotiator (despite his complete absence in any of the negotiations), and his suitability for re-election. Such is politics.
Thailand has suffered little during the knee-jerk reactions of international companies as they scampered to re-align their businesses with the sanctions that were imposed on China. In fact a few US companies have moved their manufacturing from China to Thailand (and Vietnam). Still, Thailand was a supplier for components on many products that were being built in China for export to the US, so there has been fallout.
Thailand has courted both China and the US, and visa versa, during the ongoing trade negotiations with a few major procurements from both nations. Thailand is clearly keeping its options open. The US fears the south east nation with the second largest economy was starting to tilt towards China. With an economy expected to become the world’s largest during this decade, and it’s growing outbound tourism, Thailand is being smart hooking up to the Chinese economic train.
Christmas will continue to be a ‘thing’
Over recent years we’ve noted the rise of Christmas as a celebration, not only increasingly being enjoyed by Thais, but truly embraced. The lights, the decorations, the presents, the spending – what’s not to like?! And of course the jolly old farang in the red suit. It’s certainly becoming a ‘thing’ with the Thais and we predict it will continue to gather popularity in Thai culture.
Thais have been known to celebrate just about anything and everything and we predict that Christmas will become more and more popular with the locals, even if they have no idea why the west celebrate December 25.
Gambling and casinos will be legalised this year
The rise of gambling locations on Thailand’s backdoor will surely pressure the Thai government to open up a few legalised casinos in selected locations. Pattaya and Phuket are two obvious locations although we predict that there will never be one located in Bangkok. Gambling, whilst officially illegal in Thailand, is a popular pastime.
Meanwhile, in next-door Cambodia, the seaside resort town of Sihanoukville, facing the Gulf of Thailand, has been transformed into a mini-Macau with legalised gambling turning the quaint, disheveled Cambodianseaside resort into a major attraction for Chinese gamblers. It’s not pretty but the Thai government won’t want to lose out on extracting money out of Chinese gamblers’ pockets.
Fighting and interceptions will intensify along the northern border
The Golden Triangle was a term coined back in the 1970s for the growing heroin trade in the region where the Thai, Burmese and Chinese borders intersect. The term is now been used again describing exactly the same location. But the poppy fields have been replaced with meth labs churning out vast quantities of methamphetamine – pills and crystal form – for external markets.
This year the growth has been huge and the meth factories, makeshift tarp-covered labs, are becoming portable whilst hiding under the massive jungle canopies of north-western Myanmar.
The huge drug business ins’t a ‘business’ until the drugs can be trafficked south, into Thailand, and then beyond. There is now growing pressure for the Thai government to massively ramp up its surveillance and arrests. But the government has its hand out for subsidies for the surveillance operations. The Australian and US drug agencies have already identified the region as a major international drug feeder and will be furnishing the Thai government with plenty of inducements to increase the size and scope of interceptions.
Number 10?
You tell us. Go to our Facebook page and provide your predictions for 2020 on the post at the top of the page. Trends, events, people. Tell us what you think will happen around the Land of Smiles during 2020.
Thailand is making you fat
