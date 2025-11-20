Hong Kong man arrested in Bangkok for call centre scam and drug possession

Police arrested a man from Hong Kong for operating a call centre scam and possessing drugs at his home in Lat Krabang, Bangkok, on Tuesday, November 18.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police Bureau raided a house on Soi Lat Krabang 1ก/7, where the Hong Kong suspect, Tsai Chun-Ming, was identified as the homeowner.

Tsai was wanted following a complaint by an 80 year old Thai woman, Lakkana, to Wang Thong Lang Police Station, reporting that she had lost four million baht to a foreign scammer. Further investigation revealed that money and assets swindled from victims had been transferred to Tsai.

During a search of his residence, officers discovered over 1,100 grammes of ketamine. The presence of two digital scales and multiple zip-lock plastic bags led officers to suspect that Tsai was distributing the drugs.

In addition to the drugs, authorities seized items worth more than five million baht as evidence, including Tsai’s digital wallet, passport, 16 bankbooks, computers, a banknote counter, SIM cards, designer bags, luxury accessories, motorcycles, cars, and mobile phones.

The Metropolitan Police Bureau is pursuing legal proceedings against Tsai for drug possession and is seeking to transfer him to Wang Thong Lang Police Station for further legal proceedings for his involvement in the call centre scam.

Tsai faces four charges, including:

Section 14 of the Computer Crimes Act: Importing false information into a computer system to cause damage to a person or the public, punishable by up to five years' imprisonment, a fine of up to 100,000 baht, or both.

Section 5 of the Anti-Money Laundering Act: Conducting money laundering, with a penalty of one to ten years' imprisonment, a fine of 20,000 to 200,000 baht, or both.

Section 146 of the Narcotics Control Act: Producing, importing, exporting, distributing, or possessing Category 2 narcotics, carrying a penalty of up to 15 years' imprisonment and a fine of 200,000 to 1.5 million baht.