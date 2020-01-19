Tour bus crash in northern Thailand injures 8 | The Thaiger

Northern Thailand
Tour bus crash in northern Thailand injures 8
Eight people are injured, one seriously, after a tour bus crashed in northern Thailand’s northern Nan Province yesterday morning. The bus skidded into a mountain slope at a curve in the main city district. Thai media report that the bus was found lying on its side when police and rescue workers arrived at the scene.
The 32 year old driver, Yutthapong Yangklang, was badly injured, while seven passengers sustained only minor injuries. All were given first aid before being taken to hospital. Police say the bus was using GPS to navigate but somehow the system incorrectly guided it to Ban Luang district.
The driver turned around to correct his course and head for the city, but on the way to Pua district, while driving alongside a mountainous slope, the bus experienced ‘brake failure’ on a sharp curve. The driver swerved right to stop the bus, but hit the slope.
Police have advised visitors travelling to Nan to ask directions from local residents, or to consult relevant agencies about routes if they are unfamiliar with the area, as the route can be confusing.
SOURCE: The Chiang Rai TimesKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Bangkok
Large Bangkok drug haul – meth pills, crystal meth and Ketamine
Metropolitan Police have reported the seizure of 1,600,000 methamphetamine pills (yaba), 34 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine (ice), and 40 kilograms of Ketamine. Officials also seized a pick-up involved in the drug gang’s business as well as weapons. The Patrol and Special Operation Division 191 Police seized the drugs from Nipol ‘Hin’ Janprapat and Anuwat ‘James’ Bunjeen while they were in Bang Khae District, western Bangkok.
Police Lieutenant General Pokpong Pongpetra related that the investigation revealed suspects had been renting a home to use as a drug warehouse. The drugs had been sourced from the border areas of northern Thailand, transported south, and then stored in the rented house. They’d then wait for delivery instructions around the Bangkok area.
The 2 suspects already have links with previous drug smuggling operations and, with links to arrests in Pak Kret, Nonthaburi Province and Thonburi District.
Officials also arrested 49 year old Toh-r Denbonfahthai on January 15, who police allege has connections to the ‘Karen people’, a Burmese ethnicity living to the north of the Thai border. He was nabbed with 66 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine at the Bangkok Bus Terminal in Chatuchak. He was travelling in a Toyota Sport Rider. His arrest led officials to an abandoned vehicle which was loaded up with 31 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine.
Discussing the modus operandi, police say the suspects would deliver the drugs through multiple drug smuggling gangs using public transportation from Mae Sot and Tak provinces (northern Thailand) to Mo Chit in Bangkok. They allege the drugs are then intercepted by another group who would put the drugs into the abandoned car parked on Nawamin Road.
The drugs are then delivered to the person who has ordered the drugs. In this case, the buyer was known as ‘Ma-ah from Myanmar’, living in Thailand. The investigation continues.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
PHOTO: INN NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Air Pollution
Poor air quality in Bangkok and northern Thailand today
Poor air quality and persistent haze is plaguing much of Thailand’s north today, with the worst pollution in Lampang province, just south of Chiang Mai in northern Thailand. Meanwhile, a bit further south, Bangkok residents had more of the fine-dust particles, aka. 2.5 microns, in eight of the city’s districts yesterday.
The Pollution Control Department in the north has reported unsafe levels of pollution in 11 of the 15 air quality measurement stations – including Mae Sai district in Chiang Rai; City area of Chiang Mai; City and Mae Mo districts of Lampang; City area of Lamphun; City area of Phrae; and City area of Phayao.
A business owner in Chiang Mai told The Thaiger today that the haze and smoke is at its worst for months. ‘Neo’ runs a flower and giftware shop in central Chiang Mai.
“We are seeing a lot of customers come in today with face-masks and everyone is talking about the problem. Most of us think it is coming from sugar cane plantation burn-offs.”
The readings, in excess of 150mg in many locations around the north, are up to three times the Thai government’s nominal upper-limit of 50 mg of 2.5 micron particulate per cubic metre, and over six times the upper safe limit from the World Health Organisation.
In the capital, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration reported high PM2.5 levels in eight suburbs – Klong San, Bang Khlaem, Wang Thonglang, Phra Nakhon, Klong Toey, Laksi, Bang Khen and Bung Kum. The capital’s most polluted air was in Bang Khen, according to the Bangkok Post.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
SCREENSHOTS: AirQuality.comKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Northern Thailand
Woman injured by ‘exploding’ manhole cover in northern Thailand
PHOTO: sanook.com
A manhole cover has exploded in the northern province of Lampang, seriously injuring a 22 year old delivery woman, who was knocked unconscious. Thai Residents reports that the incident took place in Lampang city yesterday afternoon as the woman, “Nun”, was going to collect a customer’s order.
CCTV shows the manhole cover exploding as the delivery woman drove by on her scooter, which was sent flying into the air by the force of the impact. The woman fell into the road, where she was hit by another bike that had been driving behind her.
A team of rescue workers arrived to find the injured woman lying unconscious in the road, with an open wound on her chin. The manhole cover, weighing about 100 kilograms, was lying beside her.
The city’s Deputy Mayor says the manhole cover is owned by a private company and was covering a network of underground communication cables. The police are interviewing witnesses and have launched an investigation into the cause of the explosion.
SOURCE: Thai ResidentsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Top 10 things NOT to do in Thailand (2020)
The Top 10 types of expat in Thailand (2020)
Top 10 tips for riding a motorbike in Thailand (2020)
Top 10 Things NOT to do in Thailand – the basics (2020)
Top 10 English news sources in Thailand (2020)
Thailand is making you fat
Top 10 ways to save our water
Top 10 must-see towns in Asia
Thailand is the leading ASEAN nation in annual suicide rates
Retiring in Thailand, most of the things you need to know
Indian visitors to Thailand help break tourist arrival record
Forecasts for Bangkok property 2020
Solar eclipse today across Thailand. Here’s how to watch it.
English?! Why should we have to learn that? Thai university students grumble over language requirement
On Boxing Day the skies will go dark across Thailand – solar eclipse
More coronavirus cases detected in China, global alert for Chinese New Year
82 year old Frenchman killed in motorbike crash with ATV in Phuket
Dutchman jailed for 100 years in Thailand for money laundering is released
Tour bus crash in northern Thailand injures 8
Thailand is making you fat
30 million in lottery windfall to central Thailand winning tickets
Piyabutr acknowledges that Future Forward will probably be disbanded
MSG makes a comeback with a new campaign against the ‘Chinese restaurant syndrome’
Nine garbage trucks caught illegally using Bangkok’s public incinerator
Forecasts for Bangkok property 2020
Second death in China from virus concerns officials with the CNY holidays looming
Salty tap water and dirty air – Bangkok’s environmental woes continue today
Nearly 300 bone fragments found in Bangkok pond, police searching for more bodies
Top 10 predictions for Thailand 2020
Three massive condo developments along Phuket’s up-market Layan Beach
แฟนหงส์ยิ้มกริ่ม ! ไฮไลท์ แมนซิตี้ 2-2 คริสตัล พาเลซ, ซาฮา ตัวแสบยิงเจ๊า
เฮย์เด้น เป็นฮีโร่ซัดชัย ! ไฮไลท์ นิวคาสเซิล 1-0 เชลซี, สิงห์หงอย โดนทดเจ็บ
สบาย สบาย ! คลิปไฮไลท์: เมย์ รัชนก ชนะ Michelle LI 2-0 เกม Indonesia Masters 2020 (QF)
ทำไมผู้ชายถึงทิ้งคุณไป หรืออาจจเป็นเพราะ 5เหตุผลนี้
ไล่บัลเบร์เด้! ไฮไลท์ มาดริด 0-0 (4-1) แอตมาดริด – “ราชัน” สังหาร “หมี” ดวลเป้า
ฮาวทูแพ้ ! ไฮไลท์ สเปอร์ส 0-1 ลิเวอร์พูล, ฟิโน่ ซัดโทน-ทิ้งเลสเตอร์อีก 16 แต้ม
VAR คอนเฟิร์ม ! คลิป: หงส์แดง ได้ประตูออกนำ สเปอร์ส 1-0 จาก ฟิร์มิโน่
แก๊ง 3M ช่วยกันยิง ! ไฮไลท์ แมนยู 4-0 นอริช, ผีแดง ทะยานขึ้นที่ 5
15.30 น. ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลเกาหลีใต้-ไต้หวัน รอบตัดเชือกคัดโอลิมปิก
ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลหญิงไทย-คาซัค รอบตัดเชือกคัดโอลิมปิก
หนุ่มเล่าวินาทีโจรปล้นร้านทองลพบุรี ยิงทุกคนที่เดินผ่าน!
ไทยร่วงหมดแล้ว ! ไฮไลท์ เมย์ รัชนก พ่าย WANG Zhi Yi แบบสุดมันส์ 1-2 เกมใน Malaysia Masters 2020
ซีเกมส์คืออะไร! ไฮไลท์ ทีมชาติไทย 5-0 บาห์เรน : ชิงแชมป์เอเชีย U23
ครึ่งแรกเละ! ไฮไลท์ แมนยู 1-3 แมนซิตี้ : คาราบาวคัพ นัดแรก – แรช ตีไข่แตก
ชนะแค่คู่เดียว จากทั้งหมด ! ไฮไลท์ แบดมินตัน Malaysia Masters 2020 (7 ม.ค.)
Trending
- Food Scene7 hours ago
Thailand is making you fat
- Bangkok1 day ago
Forecasts for Bangkok property 2020
- Opinion1 day ago
Top 10 predictions for Thailand 2020
- Business1 day ago
Three massive condo developments along Phuket’s up-market Layan Beach
- Bangkok3 days ago
Police track down “the great Bangkok pantie snatcher”
- Environment3 days ago
10 ways Thailand is moving to a greener future
- Crime3 days ago
British and Thai man arrested for flogging fake watches online
- Chiang Mai3 days ago
More than 100 Chiang Mai students hospitalised with food poisoning