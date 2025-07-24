Nok Air rebounds with freebies and fresh routes

Budget airline Nok Air is soaring back into profitability and promises even bigger things on the horizon—including free flights for foreign tourists.

The embattled carrier, once drowning in debt, now expects to complete its rehabilitation programme by mid-2028, with outstanding debt trimmed to under 400 million baht from a staggering 5.4 billion.

The airline’s resurgence comes after two consecutive profitable years, ending a bleak nine-year streak of losses.

“Nok Air is focused on strengthening core operations and boosting both revenue and profit margins,” said Chief Executive Wutthiphum Jurangkool.

In 2024, the airline reported 7 billion baht in revenue and a net profit of 60 million baht, carrying 4 million passengers. In the first half of this year, it pulled in 4 billion baht and aims to match last year’s numbers by year-end.

One of the biggest announcements? Starting this September, foreign tourists will be eligible for free domestic flights with Nok Air, under a partnership with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

Travellers can exchange international flight stubs for complimentary Nok Air tickets within Thailand. The government-backed scheme—expected to be approved by Cabinet—will run through November, with 60,000 seats allocated to each participating Thai airline.

Wutthiphum credits the turnaround to several key factors: aircraft reintroductions after maintenance, better overnight aircraft usage, and increased fares on international routes.

This summer, the airline served 15 domestic destinations. For winter, Nok Air will resume flights to cities including Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nanning, Zhengzhou, and Ho Chi Minh City. New routes to Delhi, Bali, and Manila are also in the pipeline.

Commercial Strategy Chief Pakorn Rattanarod revealed Nok Air currently operates 14 Boeing 737-800s, with 10 in service. Two more aircraft will join under a six-month wet lease to support new routes. The airline plans to grow its fleet to 20–30 aircraft within five years and is finally expecting the long-awaited Boeing 737 Max 8, Bangkok Post reported.

Nok Air is also ramping up the in-flight experience. Flyers can now binge Korean dramas via Viu, shop for Thai products, or earn perks through the new Nok Deal platform.

Looking ahead, Nok Air wants 40% of its seats filled by international passengers in three to four years. It also plans to break into the cargo sector with a dedicated freighter aircraft targeting e-commerce by early 2026.