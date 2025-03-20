High hopes: Thai pilots poised to reclaim skies amid foreign pilot row

The Thai Pilots Association (TPA) is quietly optimistic about reclaiming the nation’s skies. Following reassurances from the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT), it’s anticipated that the temporary lift allowing foreign pilots on domestic routes will not stretch on, revealed TPA President Teerawat Angkasakulkiat.

“The Cabinet’s resolution, with its vague deadlines, allowed each wet lease agreement to endure for six months, extendable just once.”

Teerawat’s concern? This measure could rear its head again next year, threatening Thai pilot careers.

Crucially, last week’s dialogues with CAAT have fuelled optimism. The authority acknowledges the employment hurdles facing homegrown pilots and has pledged not to extend foreign pilot agreements, said Teerawat.

“We’re thrilled about CAAT’s job-enhancing initiatives for Thai pilots, including backing those seeking roles abroad.”

With Thailand eyeing a return to Category 1 status post-assessment by the US Federal Aviation Administration, opportunities look set to soar.

The plot thickens as the association launched legal action against the Labour Ministry, striving for a stop order on foreign pilots flying local routes. Despite 3,300 pilots employed by Thai airlines, 1,700 remain jobless, reported Bangkok Post

Teerawat highlighted the international precedents.

“Indonesia sent back all Thai pilots from local training schemes.”

In Thailand, domestic flight operations are legally a Thai pilot preserve, with just one airline currently employing foreign pilots for the Bangkok-Phuket corridor.

Meanwhile, Labour Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn shared that 26 Thai pilots recently landed roles with Cathay Pacific, part of an initiative to place 100,000 Thais in international jobs this year.

With recruitment activities buzzing in markets like Japan and Hong Kong, the sky’s the limit for the nation’s pilots.

Meanwhile, Nok Air last month denied accusations that it forced junior pilots to pay for their training as a prerequisite for employment, denying any involvement amidst a high-flying lawsuit.

The airline finds itself in trouble after Teerawat revealed that 13 pilots had taken legal action against the carrier.