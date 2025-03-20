High hopes: Thai pilots poised to reclaim skies amid foreign pilot row

Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott1 day agoLast Updated: Thursday, March 20, 2025
126 1 minute read
High hopes: Thai pilots poised to reclaim skies amid foreign pilot row
Picture courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

The Thai Pilots Association (TPA) is quietly optimistic about reclaiming the nation’s skies. Following reassurances from the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT), it’s anticipated that the temporary lift allowing foreign pilots on domestic routes will not stretch on, revealed TPA President Teerawat Angkasakulkiat.

“The Cabinet’s resolution, with its vague deadlines, allowed each wet lease agreement to endure for six months, extendable just once.”

Teerawat’s concern? This measure could rear its head again next year, threatening Thai pilot careers.

Crucially, last week’s dialogues with CAAT have fuelled optimism. The authority acknowledges the employment hurdles facing homegrown pilots and has pledged not to extend foreign pilot agreements, said Teerawat.

Related Articles

“We’re thrilled about CAAT’s job-enhancing initiatives for Thai pilots, including backing those seeking roles abroad.”

With Thailand eyeing a return to Category 1 status post-assessment by the US Federal Aviation Administration, opportunities look set to soar.

High hopes: Thai pilots poised to reclaim skies amid foreign pilot row | News by Thaiger
Picture of some Thai pilots courtesy of Thai Airways

The plot thickens as the association launched legal action against the Labour Ministry, striving for a stop order on foreign pilots flying local routes. Despite 3,300 pilots employed by Thai airlines, 1,700 remain jobless, reported Bangkok Post

Teerawat highlighted the international precedents.

“Indonesia sent back all Thai pilots from local training schemes.”

In Thailand, domestic flight operations are legally a Thai pilot preserve, with just one airline currently employing foreign pilots for the Bangkok-Phuket corridor.

Meanwhile, Labour Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn shared that 26 Thai pilots recently landed roles with Cathay Pacific, part of an initiative to place 100,000 Thais in international jobs this year.

With recruitment activities buzzing in markets like Japan and Hong Kong, the sky’s the limit for the nation’s pilots.

Meanwhile, Nok Air last month denied accusations that it forced junior pilots to pay for their training as a prerequisite for employment, denying any involvement amidst a high-flying lawsuit.

The airline finds itself in trouble after Teerawat revealed that 13 pilots had taken legal action against the carrier.

Latest Thailand News
Chinese tourists&#8217; bags handed back by officers in Pattaya Pattaya News

Chinese tourists’ bags handed back by officers in Pattaya

3 minutes ago
Grand theft auto: Crooked car crew caught in claction Thailand News

Grand theft auto: Crooked car crew caught in claction

12 minutes ago
Over 10,000 bottles of cough syrup seized in Phuket drug raid Phuket News

Over 10,000 bottles of cough syrup seized in Phuket drug raid

22 minutes ago
Drug-addicted Thai man kills friend&#8217;s mother and injures 2 others Thailand News

Drug-addicted Thai man kills friend’s mother and injures 2 others

32 minutes ago
Thai jail nightmare: British tourist forced to drink urine after arrest Hua Hin News

Thai jail nightmare: British tourist forced to drink urine after arrest

44 minutes ago
Overview of Thailand’s Visas (2025) Thailand Travel

Overview of Thailand’s Visas (2025)

54 minutes ago
Thailand braces for colder weather, strong winds, and heavy rain Thailand News

Thailand braces for colder weather, strong winds, and heavy rain

58 minutes ago
Thai monk seen hugging foreign woman at Chiang Rai bus terminal Thailand News

Thai monk seen hugging foreign woman at Chiang Rai bus terminal

1 hour ago
Lithuanian man dies in Phuket after tree falls on motorbike Phuket News

Lithuanian man dies in Phuket after tree falls on motorbike

1 hour ago
What to do in Bangkok this weekend (March 21 to 23) Things To Do

What to do in Bangkok this weekend (March 21 to 23)

4 hours ago
Tesla leads in Thai EV market with top satisfaction scores Thailand News

Tesla leads in Thai EV market with top satisfaction scores

17 hours ago
Taps off: Phuket faces dry spell as new system rolls in tomorrow Phuket News

Taps off: Phuket faces dry spell as new system rolls in tomorrow

17 hours ago
Ministerial bling: Pichai denies link to 26 million baht necklace rumour Thailand News

Ministerial bling: Pichai denies link to 26 million baht necklace rumour

17 hours ago
Delivery riders in Suphan Buri threatened by knife-wielding peer Crime News

Delivery riders in Suphan Buri threatened by knife-wielding peer

17 hours ago
PPRP deputy denies claims of inflated property sale to SSO Thailand News

PPRP deputy denies claims of inflated property sale to SSO

17 hours ago
Pipe bomb attack injures five at Pattani police checkpoint South Thailand News

Pipe bomb attack injures five at Pattani police checkpoint

17 hours ago
Drunk transwoman driver crashes into Pattaya meatball vendor Pattaya News

Drunk transwoman driver crashes into Pattaya meatball vendor

17 hours ago
Weight woes: Bangkok tips the scales in obesity rankings Bangkok News

Weight woes: Bangkok tips the scales in obesity rankings

17 hours ago
Koh Samui real estate booms thanks to &#8216;The White Lotus&#8217; Koh Samui News

Koh Samui real estate booms thanks to ‘The White Lotus’

17 hours ago
Air pollution crisis: PM2.5 levels soar across Thailand&#8217;s provinces Thailand News

Air pollution crisis: PM2.5 levels soar across Thailand’s provinces

18 hours ago
Phuket charity schools raided amid migrant education crackdown Phuket News

Phuket charity schools raided amid migrant education crackdown

18 hours ago
Man tragically killed by train in Ayutthaya accident Thailand News

Man tragically killed by train in Ayutthaya accident

18 hours ago
Bangkok chokes its way into world&#8217;s top 10 most polluted cities Bangkok News

Bangkok chokes its way into world’s top 10 most polluted cities

18 hours ago
Brief encounter: Chon Buri thief caught with stolen underwear Crime News

Brief encounter: Chon Buri thief caught with stolen underwear

18 hours ago
3 workers trapped for over an hour in Pattaya elevator horror Pattaya News

3 workers trapped for over an hour in Pattaya elevator horror

18 hours ago
Aviation NewsBusiness NewsTransport News
Tags
Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott1 day agoLast Updated: Thursday, March 20, 2025
126 1 minute read
Photo of Bob Scott

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.

Related Articles

Digital boom: Thailand&#8217;s tech economy set for electrifying growth

Digital boom: Thailand’s tech economy set for electrifying growth

24 hours ago
Credit crunch: Thai economy faces stormy skies

Credit crunch: Thai economy faces stormy skies

1 day ago
MG shifts gears as Thai pickup production hits the brakes amid slowdown

MG shifts gears as Thai pickup production hits the brakes amid slowdown

1 day ago
Thai food takes Tokyo: Commerce Ministry serves up 2 billion baht export success

Thai food takes Tokyo: Commerce Ministry serves up 2 billion baht export success

2 days ago