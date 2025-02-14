Nok Air turbulence: Pilot lawsuit leaves airline flying on fumes

Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott15 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, February 14, 2025
167 1 minute read
Nok Air turbulence: Pilot lawsuit leaves airline flying on fumes
Picture courtesy of Wikipedia

Nok Air has come out swinging against allegations that it forced junior pilots to pay for their training as a prerequisite for employment, denying any involvement amidst a high-flying lawsuit.

The airline finds itself in hot water after Teerawat Angkasakulkiat, President of the Thai Pilots Association, revealed that 13 pilots have taken legal action against the carrier.

Advertisements

Back in 2018, these aspiring aviators reportedly shelled out around 2.5 million baht each for training to secure a coveted commercial pilot licence (CPL), with dreams of landing jobs at Nok Air. However, Teerawat claims the pilots were asked to self-fund their type rating training, which they felt was a case of cloud-cuckoo-land.

Nok Air Chief Executive Wutthiphum Jurangkool firmly denied that the airline collected any training fees. He insists the matter predates his leadership, which began in 2019, and that payments went directly to a now-defunct aviation training agency.

Related Articles

While the agency might have hinted at Nok Air jobs, Wutthiphum stated, “We can’t confirm such promises.”

As the lawsuit unfolds at the civil court of first instance, Nok Air is investigating its connection with the training agency.

During the pandemic, the airline reportedly invited pilots to skills tests and interviews but most failed to meet the mark and were asked for a retake, a suggestion they swiftly declined in favour of legal proceedings.

Advertisements

Before Covid-19 chaos took hold, Nok Air employed seven pilots via this agency, some of whom are still on deck. Wutthiphum reiterates that Nok Air doesn’t demand pilots foot the bill for type rating training fees.

Instead, the typical course offers a pilot bond requiring commitment of six to seven years or deducts the training expense from their wages, reported Bangkok Post

As the drama unfolds, will Nok Air’s navigational skills be up to scratch, or is this legal storm set to bring fresh turbulence? Only time will tell if the airline can rise above the clouds and clear its name.

Latest Thailand News
Phuket motorcycle taxi feud turns bloody in street stabbing Phuket News

Phuket motorcycle taxi feud turns bloody in street stabbing

8 hours ago
Over 100 couples tie the knot in Phuket on Valentine’s Day Phuket News

Over 100 couples tie the knot in Phuket on Valentine’s Day

8 hours ago
Thailand rolls out new tollway speed limits to enhance safety Thailand News

Thailand rolls out new tollway speed limits to enhance safety

8 hours ago
Myanmar woman arrested for illegal e-cigarette sales in Chumphon Thailand News

Myanmar woman arrested for illegal e-cigarette sales in Chumphon

8 hours ago
Drunken tourist brawl erupts in Phuket, sparks online outrage (video) Phuket News

Drunken tourist brawl erupts in Phuket, sparks online outrage (video)

8 hours ago
Volt-face: Volvo shifts gears with new EV offerings in Thailand Business News

Volt-face: Volvo shifts gears with new EV offerings in Thailand

9 hours ago
Thai woman found dead under tree after online gambling debts Thailand News

Thai woman found dead under tree after online gambling debts

9 hours ago
SIAM Songkran Music Festival 2025: The ultimate EDM and water festival Events

SIAM Songkran Music Festival 2025: The ultimate EDM and water festival

9 hours ago
Net gains: Fishing ban to boost marine life in Thailand Thailand News

Net gains: Fishing ban to boost marine life in Thailand

9 hours ago
Meth haul over 50 million baht seized in Nonthaburi drug bust Thailand News

Meth haul over 50 million baht seized in Nonthaburi drug bust

9 hours ago
Foreign affair: Embassies huddle with RTP over trafficking drama Thailand News

Foreign affair: Embassies huddle with RTP over trafficking drama

9 hours ago
Tricycle hit-and-run leaves rider critically injured in Phetchabun Thailand News

Tricycle hit-and-run leaves rider critically injured in Phetchabun

9 hours ago
Dust to dust: Toxic haze blankets Bangkok and beyond Thailand News

Dust to dust: Toxic haze blankets Bangkok and beyond

10 hours ago
AirAsia soars to new heights with record passenger growth in 2024 Thailand News

AirAsia soars to new heights with record passenger growth in 2024

10 hours ago
Crêpe caper: Thai vendor attacked in street stick-up Thailand News

Crêpe caper: Thai vendor attacked in street stick-up

10 hours ago
Phuket forest fire sparks panic before firefighters contain blaze Phuket News

Phuket forest fire sparks panic before firefighters contain blaze

10 hours ago
Bangkok police launch drunk driving crackdown near nightclubs Bangkok News

Bangkok police launch drunk driving crackdown near nightclubs

10 hours ago
Temple turmoil: Thai teens attack as fair turns into a video nasty Thailand News

Temple turmoil: Thai teens attack as fair turns into a video nasty

10 hours ago
Phuket mum on the run after wild high-speed chase Phuket News

Phuket mum on the run after wild high-speed chase

11 hours ago
Monk-ey business: Selfie scandal forces Thai monk to step down Thailand News

Monk-ey business: Selfie scandal forces Thai monk to step down

11 hours ago
Lao-American man arrested for stealing iPhone at Bangkok airport Bangkok News

Lao-American man arrested for stealing iPhone at Bangkok airport

11 hours ago
Karaoke crackdown: Police hit the wrong note with trafficking bust Thailand News

Karaoke crackdown: Police hit the wrong note with trafficking bust

11 hours ago
Ex-legal officer caught for embezzling 10 million baht in Bangkok Bangkok News

Ex-legal officer caught for embezzling 10 million baht in Bangkok

12 hours ago
Nigerian man arrested in Phuket for selling cocaine to tourists Phuket News

Nigerian man arrested in Phuket for selling cocaine to tourists

13 hours ago
School shame: Bangkok security guard accused of sexual assault Bangkok News

School shame: Bangkok security guard accused of sexual assault

13 hours ago
Business NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott15 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, February 14, 2025
167 1 minute read
Photo of Bob Scott

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.

Related Articles

Thailand rolls out new tollway speed limits to enhance safety

Thailand rolls out new tollway speed limits to enhance safety

8 hours ago
Tragic temple fire in New York kills Buddhist monk

Tragic temple fire in New York kills Buddhist monk

8 hours ago
Myanmar woman arrested for illegal e-cigarette sales in Chumphon

Myanmar woman arrested for illegal e-cigarette sales in Chumphon

8 hours ago
Drunken tourist brawl erupts in Phuket, sparks online outrage (video)

Drunken tourist brawl erupts in Phuket, sparks online outrage (video)

8 hours ago