Nok Air turbulence: Pilot lawsuit leaves airline flying on fumes

Nok Air has come out swinging against allegations that it forced junior pilots to pay for their training as a prerequisite for employment, denying any involvement amidst a high-flying lawsuit.

The airline finds itself in hot water after Teerawat Angkasakulkiat, President of the Thai Pilots Association, revealed that 13 pilots have taken legal action against the carrier.

Back in 2018, these aspiring aviators reportedly shelled out around 2.5 million baht each for training to secure a coveted commercial pilot licence (CPL), with dreams of landing jobs at Nok Air. However, Teerawat claims the pilots were asked to self-fund their type rating training, which they felt was a case of cloud-cuckoo-land.

Nok Air Chief Executive Wutthiphum Jurangkool firmly denied that the airline collected any training fees. He insists the matter predates his leadership, which began in 2019, and that payments went directly to a now-defunct aviation training agency.

While the agency might have hinted at Nok Air jobs, Wutthiphum stated, “We can’t confirm such promises.”

As the lawsuit unfolds at the civil court of first instance, Nok Air is investigating its connection with the training agency.

During the pandemic, the airline reportedly invited pilots to skills tests and interviews but most failed to meet the mark and were asked for a retake, a suggestion they swiftly declined in favour of legal proceedings.

Before Covid-19 chaos took hold, Nok Air employed seven pilots via this agency, some of whom are still on deck. Wutthiphum reiterates that Nok Air doesn’t demand pilots foot the bill for type rating training fees.

Instead, the typical course offers a pilot bond requiring commitment of six to seven years or deducts the training expense from their wages, reported Bangkok Post

As the drama unfolds, will Nok Air’s navigational skills be up to scratch, or is this legal storm set to bring fresh turbulence? Only time will tell if the airline can rise above the clouds and clear its name.