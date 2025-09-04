Thai man shoots motorcyclist in Trang, mistaking victim for thief

A Thai man shot a motorcyclist, who was travelling behind him on a road in Trang province on Tuesday, September 2, claiming he mistook the victim for a thief.

Monks at Rai Pru Temple in Mueang Trang district sought assistance from the Nam Phud Sub-district Office Rescue Foundation at around 7.30pm on Tuesday after the injured victim, 22 year old Nattawut, came to the temple for help.

Nattawut sustained three gunshot wounds to his right leg and left ankle. His 19 year old friend managed to escape unharmed. The rescue team transported Nattawut to hospital and notified officers from Mueang Trang Police Station to investigate the case.

Upon arrival, officers found the gunman, 63 year old Jaroonsak, waiting to surrender on the roadside along Trang-Nam Phud Road. His son was also present. The suspect handed over the 11mm gun used in the attack to the police.

Jaroonsak stated that he and his son had left the temple after attending a funeral. While driving their car, he noticed Nattawut and his friend following them on a motorcycle.

Believing the pair were thieves stalking them, he avoided turning into the alley leading to his home and instead continued driving. When the motorcycle continued to follow, and even mirrored a right turn he made, Jaroonsak became convinced they were pursuing him.

Jaroonsak stopped the car, got out holding a gun, and confronted the two men. They attempted to flee, prompting Jaroonsak to fire at them. The bullets hit Nattawut who was the passenger on the motorcycle.

However, Nattawut’s friend gave a different account. He explained that the pair worked for a local moneylender and had just finished a debt collection round when the incident occurred. They were simply riding home and had no knowledge of or intention to harm Jaroonsak. Their route coincidentally matched his.

Police charged Jaroonsak with attempted murder. Under Section 288 of the Criminal Law, attempted murder carries half the penalty of murder, which is punishable by death, life imprisonment, or imprisonment of 15 to 20 years.

He was also charged under Section 8 of the Firearms, Ammunition, Explosives, Fireworks and Imitation Firearms Act for carrying a gun in a public place without authorisation. The offence carries a maximum penalty of five years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 10,000 baht, or both.