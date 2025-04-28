Thailand enforces new rules on liquids and gels for flights

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has issued new regulations restricting the volume of liquids, gels, and sprays that passengers can carry onto aircraft or into restricted airport areas. Effective from April 22, these items must not exceed 100 millilitres per container to avoid confiscation.

The Royal Gazette announced that the CAAT had released guidelines for screening liquids, gels, and sprays to be carried onboard aircraft or brought into restricted airport areas. This announcement, effective from April 22, is based on the authority granted under clauses 7 (9) and 13 (2) of the CAAT’s 25th regulation.

The regulations stipulate that all such items must be thoroughly screened to ensure aviation security. The Director of the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand has therefore issued the following announcement.

The announcement is titled “Regulations for Screening Liquids, Gels, and Sprays to be Carried on Aircraft or into Restricted Airport Areas.” It came into effect immediately upon its announcement, replacing the previous regulations from 2019.

The definition of liquids, gels, and sprays in this context covers a wide range of items, including water, beverages, soups, syrups, jams, stews, sauces, and other foods with a high liquid content.

It also includes creams, lotions, cosmetics, oils, perfumes, and gels like toothpaste, shampoos, and shower gels. Pressurised containers such as sprays and foams, and items with solid-liquid mixtures like mascara and lip balms, are also included.

Operators of public airports must ensure that these items comply with the specified guidelines: each item must be in a sealed container holding no more than 100 millilitres. Passengers may carry multiple containers, provided the total does not exceed 1,000 millilitres. These items should be placed in a transparent, resealable plastic bag, separate from other carry-on baggage, for security screening purposes.

Certain exceptions to these rules apply, such as medically necessary liquids with a prescription or baby food in suitable quantities for the journey. Duty-free liquids bought at airports or onboard aircraft are exempt if sealed in security tamper-evident bags with proof of purchase on the day of travel.

The announcement also outlines that aviation security measures can be heightened depending on threat levels. Additionally, airports must inform passengers and staff of these regulations through visible notices at points like check-in counters and security checkpoints.

This announcement was made on March 26 by Air Chief Marshal Manat Chuanaprayun, Director of the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand, reported KhaoSod.

