Flights scrambled as Thai travellers flee Cambodia chaos

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal28 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, July 26, 2025
Photo courtesy of Laotian Times

Thai authorities are urging travellers to brace for flight chaos as escalating border tensions with Cambodia spark a rush home.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has advised all passengers flying between Thailand and Cambodia to keep a close eye on updates, warning that schedules may change without notice due to the deteriorating situation.

Amid reports of increasing demand from Thai nationals seeking to return home, CAAT confirmed that airlines are making urgent adjustments – including aircraft swaps – to handle the surge.

“Passengers should check directly with airlines for real-time updates and revised flight schedules,” CAAT said. “Airlines may be deploying larger aircraft to maximise seating capacity during this critical period.”

Photo courtesy of CAAT Facebook

Thai Airways International has already swapped its usual Airbus A320 on key Bangkok–Phnom Penh routes for the larger Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner. The switch applies to four main daily services: TG586 and TG584 outbound from Bangkok, and TG587 and TG585 inbound from Phnom Penh.

The move aims to stabilise flight operations and accommodate fluctuating passenger volumes during this uncertain time.

Thai citizens needing to travel between the two nations are also encouraged to monitor alerts from the Royal Thai Embassy in Phnom Penh. Those with existing tickets who wish to amend their travel dates or times should contact airlines directly to check availability and change conditions, reported The Nation.

CAAT has also urged travellers to prepare all necessary documentation in advance to minimise airport delays and avoid complications during check-in or immigration.

“If you are unable to reach the airport, contact your airline immediately for guidance on next steps,” a CAAT spokesperson said.

As of yesterday, July 25, all seven Thai-flagged airlines have pledged full cooperation to assist citizens returning from Cambodia. Currently, four airlines operate direct services between Bangkok and Cambodia:

  • Thai Airways: 16 flights per week (180 seats per flight)

  • Thai AirAsia: 28 flights per week (180 seats)

  • Bangkok Airways: 40 flights weekly (using 180- and 70-seat aircraft)

  • Thai Vietjet: 16 flights per week (180 seats)

Meanwhile, Thai Lion Air, Thai AirAsia X, and Nok Air remain on standby to offer support if needed.

Thai citizens in Cambodia can contact the Royal Thai Embassy’s emergency hotline at (+855) 77 888 114.

