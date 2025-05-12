Thailand enhances traveller compensation for flight delays

From May 20 onwards, the Civil Aviation Board will enhance compensation policies for travellers experiencing unannounced flight delays or cancellations. The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) announced improvements in assistance for travellers already at airports without prior notice of delays or cancellations.

For international flights, if delays exceed two hours, airlines are required to provide complimentary food and beverages appropriate to the waiting period, and access to free communication channels such as phones and emails.

In cases where delays exceed five hours, airlines must also offer at least 1,500 baht in cash, a credit shell, travel vouchers, flyer miles, or equivalents within 14 days. Travellers can opt for refunds if they decide to cancel their travel plans. Accommodation and shuttle services must also be provided to those in need.

For delays exceeding 10 hours, in addition to the aforementioned services, airlines must provide cash compensation ranging from 2,000 to 4,500 baht based on flight distance, alongside options like a credit shell, travel vouchers, flyer miles, or equivalents within 14 days.

Passengers who cancel their plans can choose refunds, credit shells, travel vouchers, flyer miles, equivalents, or alternative flights or transport to the same or nearby destinations.

In the event of flight cancellations, airlines must offer the same level of assistance as for delays over 10 hours unless cancellations are made at least seven days in advance.

If airlines provide alternative flights within three hours before or after the originally scheduled flight, or if cancellations arise from unforeseen, unavoidable factors, assistance may not be extended.

For domestic flights, compensation for delays over five hours will increase from 600 to 1,200 baht, and for cancellations, from 1,200 to 1,500 baht. Alternatively, airlines can offer credit shells, travel vouchers, flyer miles, or equivalents. This assistance does not apply if changes are due to unexpected, unavoidable factors.

The new policy will also address tarmac delays, ensuring cabins are ventilated and air-conditioned, and toilets are accessible.

Immediate medical services must be available if needed. If a tarmac delay exceeds three hours without a take-off time, passengers must be allowed to disembark unless it compromises safety or air traffic control, reported Bangkok Post.