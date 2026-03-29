Songkran festival to boost Thailand’s economy with 30 billion baht

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: March 29, 2026, 1:45 PM
50 1 minute read
Songkran festival to boost Thailand’s economy with 30 billion baht | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Thailand’s Songkran Festival Expected to Generate Over 30 Billion Baht This April

Thailand’s Songkran festival is set to draw hundreds of thousands of tourists and generate over 30 billion baht in economic circulation this April, with celebrations running from April 11 to 15.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) projects a 6% increase in revenue compared to last year. Despite concerns that an ongoing energy crisis may be dampening growth, TAT governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said she remains optimistic about the level of travel activity during the period.

Approximately 500,000 foreign tourists are expected to visit during Songkran, a 4% rise from last year. That influx is projected to bring in around 8.1 billion baht, up 2% from the same period in 2025.

Songkran festival to boost Thailand's economy with 30 billion baht | News by Thaiger

On the domestic side, Thai visitors are expected to make around 5,963,000 trips over the holiday, a 7% increase from last year, contributing roughly 22.25 billion baht to the economy, an 8% rise year-on-year. The TAT noted that without the energy crisis, those figures could have been 5 to 7% higher.

Bangkok will be the centrepiece of this year’s celebrations, hosting the Maha Songkran World Water Festival 2026 at Benjakitti Park and the old Tobacco Factory. The events are designed to highlight Thai cultural traditions and local wisdom while reinforcing Songkran’s standing as a world-class cultural festival, blending traditional and contemporary elements to appeal to both locals and international visitors.

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Also on the programme is the Saneh Art by Songkran Festival 2026, taking place at Benjasiri Park and Lan Khon Mueang. The event will feature works by well-known Thai artists, celebrating the identity and unique character of Thai Songkran through contemporary art.

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Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: March 29, 2026, 1:45 PM
50 1 minute read

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Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.