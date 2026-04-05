Thai government enforces price control on essential goods amid conflict

Thailand’s government has placed bottled drinking water, seasoning sauces, and plastic pellets under price control to curb potential price hikes due to cost pressures linked to the Middle East conflict.

The measure will be enforced for one year, as stated in an announcement from the Central Committee on the Prices of Goods and Services. The announcement, signed by Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun, was published in the Royal Gazette on March 25.

Following an assessment of the Middle East conflict, the committee decided on this course of action. The war has driven up energy and raw material costs, with the petroleum and packaging sectors bearing the brunt of the impact. The government aims to prevent profiteering and ensure fair pricing, sales conditions, and trade practices across the supply chain.

Producers of items on the price-control list must obtain approval from the Department of Internal Trade before raising prices, a process that requires them to submit detailed cost breakdowns for review.

For plastic pellets, controls apply to polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), and PET resins, which are widely used in packaging, including plastic bottles. As key inputs in manufacturing, fluctuations in resin prices can ripple through to consumer goods across multiple sectors.

The Ministry of Commerce recently expanded its price-control list from 59 to 71 items. The list primarily covers essential food items, agricultural products, and household goods, which are closely monitored to manage inflation and the cost of living for ordinary Thais.

Officials say the controls are a precautionary measure and will be reviewed should global conditions stabilise.