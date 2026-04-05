The Pimp Bangkok marks 15 years as nightlife leader at Dynasty XV

The Pimp Bangkok marked its 15th anniversary on March 20 with an invitation-only event at its Sukhumvit venue. The celebration, branded Dynasty XV, drew hundreds of guests, including international entrepreneurs, diplomats, celebrities, along with long-time patrons.

Guests walked a red carpet before entering a space decorated in gold and black, inspired by a 1920s supper club. The event highlighted the venue’s development from an early nightlife concept into a full-service luxury entertainment brand offering exclusive VIP experiences that differentiate it from standard nightclubs in the area.

Peter Bank, CEO of The Pimp, stated the event aimed to recognize the people who helped build the business over the past 15 years.

“Fifteen years in Bangkok’s nightlife industry is not just rare, it’s nearly unheard of,” Bank said. “Dynasty XV was our way of honoring the guests, staff, along with partners who helped build something that has truly stood the test of time. This city moves fast, staying relevant means constantly raising the bar.”

The anniversary event featured internationally sourced champagne, a curated cocktail menu, alongside a special performance created for the occasion. Live bands playing back-to-back with DJs kept the music going well past 3 a.m., while guests fully booked the premium VIP bottle service tables weeks in advance.

The celebration also demonstrated the company’s expanding hospitality operations. Management noted the business now provides turnkey solutions for private event planning. These services cover birthday parties, pool parties, bachelor parties, bespoke gatherings, corporate functions, plus brand events.

This segment has grown as Bangkok strengthens its position as a major events destination in Asia. The company plans to pursue international expansion while forming stronger partnerships with luxury hospitality brands across Thailand.

The venue will next host its annual Songkran pool party, an outdoor event building on the 15-year history of the business. Visitors can find more information at www.pimpbangkok.com.