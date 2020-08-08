World
At least 17 dead, dozens injured in Air India crash
At least 17 people are dead after a passenger jet ripped in two yesterday as it overshot and skidded off the runway upon landing in southern India. Dozens were also injured, 15 of them seriously, after the Air India Express Boeing 737 from Dubai, a coronavirus repatriation flight, plunged down a slope in heavy rain on its second attempt to land in the southwestern city of Kozhikode, aka Calicut.
Television pictures showed part of the fuselage of the jet ripped apart, although there was no sign of a fire. A spokesman for the airline said more than 190 passengers and crew were onboard the plane, which left from Dubai and landed at Kozhikode airport in the southern state of Kerala. A senior local policeman told AFP:
“I can confirm at least 14 deaths overall. Another 15 passengers have critical injuries. It is still a developing situation. We have at least 89 people, many of them with serious injuries, admitted at different Kozhikode hospitals. The ambulances are still coming in. We have been told that all those who have survived the crash also have some form of injuries.”
One of those killed was one of the two pilots.
Aviation regulator DGCA says the plane skidded off the end of the runway and “fell down in the valley and broke down in 2 pieces”. An Air India Express spokesperson said the plane appeared to have overshot the runway. 1 television channel reported there was a problem with the jet’s landing gear.
Air India Express said in a statement that there was “no fire reported at the time of landing”. It said there were 174 adult passengers, 10 infants, 2 pilots and 5 cabin crew aboard the aircraft.
“As per the initial reports, rescue operations are on and passengers are being taken to hospital for medical care.”
An emergency services official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told reporters:
“Rescue operations are on but the rains are making it difficult.”
Television images showed emergency services working in the dark and spraying the wreckage with water.
Thailand
Trump decries “Thighland’s” unfair trade practices
OPINION Gaffe-prone US President Donald Trump, recently mocked for his mispronunciation of the name of Yosemite National Park as “YO-semite”, has stuck his foot in it again: Finland is obviously for fins, Switzerland for switzers, Iceland for ice and Holland for the nethers. Surely there’s a home for everyone’s favourite part of the leg, between hip and knee? Very stable genius Trump made a compelling case for it today, amazing the world with his unique pronunciation of the Land of Smiles. At a campaign event which hit the interwebs early this morning, Mr. Trump dropped his unique take on “Thighland” […]
World
Thai government says it’s ready to help Lebanon following Beirut blast
Thailand’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Don Pramudwinai, says the country is ready to provide assistance to Lebanon in the aftermath of the explosion that rocked the capital, Beirut, earlier this week. The cause of the blast has not been confirmed, but is believed to be due to over 2,700 tonnes of ammonium nitrate that was being illegally stored at a warehouse in the port area of the city. The explosion has so far killed 157 people and injured thousands, including 2 Thai nationals. PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has also expressed his condolences to Hassan Diab, the Lebanese PM. It’s understood there are […]
World
2 Thai men injured in Beirut explosion
The government says 2 Thai nationals have been injured in the huge explosion that rocked the Lebanese capital’s port area in Beirut, earlier this week. The Bangkok Post reports that both men have been treated for minor injuries, mainly cuts from broken glass. According to Thailand’s Labour Ministry, one of the men, named as Veerayut Boonrak, is a cook at a Japanese restaurant in the city. He has been treated for injuries to his head and cuts from broken glass. Another man, named as Chanathat Tanyotsak, works as a jewellery maker and sustained several injuries to his hands from shards […]
