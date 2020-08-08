At least 17 dead, dozens injured in Air India crash

At least 17 people are dead after a passenger jet ripped in two yesterday as it overshot and skidded off the runway upon landing in southern India. Dozens were also injured, 15 of them seriously, after the Air India Express Boeing 737 from Dubai, a coronavirus repatriation flight, plunged down a slope in heavy rain on its second attempt to land in the southwestern city of Kozhikode, aka Calicut.

Television pictures showed part of the fuselage of the jet ripped apart, although there was no sign of a fire. A spokesman for the airline said more than 190 passengers and crew were onboard the plane, which left from Dubai and landed at Kozhikode airport in the southern state of Kerala. A senior local policeman told AFP:

“I can confirm at least 14 deaths overall. Another 15 passengers have critical injuries. It is still a developing situation. We have at least 89 people, many of them with serious injuries, admitted at different Kozhikode hospitals. The ambulances are still coming in. We have been told that all those who have survived the crash also have some form of injuries.”

One of those killed was one of the two pilots.

Aviation regulator DGCA says the plane skidded off the end of the runway and “fell down in the valley and broke down in 2 pieces”. An Air India Express spokesperson said the plane appeared to have overshot the runway. 1 television channel reported there was a problem with the jet’s landing gear.

Air India Express said in a statement that there was “no fire reported at the time of landing”. It said there were 174 adult passengers, 10 infants, 2 pilots and 5 cabin crew aboard the aircraft.

“As per the initial reports, rescue operations are on and passengers are being taken to hospital for medical care.”

An emergency services official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told reporters:

“Rescue operations are on but the rains are making it difficult.”

Television images showed emergency services working in the dark and spraying the wreckage with water.

SOURCES: France 24 | CNN