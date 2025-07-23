Crash test dim-sum! Car ploughs into Thai eatery in Pattaya, 2 injured

Isaan food vendor and teen girl hurt as sedan slams into restaurant during evening mayhem

Picture courtesy of Pattaya News

Diners at a bustling Isaan restaurant in Pattaya were left stunned after a runaway car smashed into the building, injuring a food vendor and a teenage girl in a chaotic rush-hour crash.

The terrifying incident unfolded at 6.06pm yesterday, July 22, at the railway road intersection in Soi Nong Yai, where a bronze Honda Jazz sedan lost control after a collision with a pickup truck.

Rescue teams from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation rushed to the scene to find the sedan embedded in the side of the restaurant.

Behind the wheel was 38 year old Thanyawan Chaijam, who escaped unhurt but admitted to panicking after the initial collision.

“I thought the pickup was slowing down, so I crossed carefully. But it hit my car, and I panicked, pressing the accelerator instead of the brake.”

The result was a dramatic crash that injured 59 year old food vendor Boonpeng Phajwang as he prepared meals inside the restaurant. A 14 year old girl was also caught in the chaos. Both were given first aid at the scene before being taken to hospital.

The second vehicle, a bronze Nissan Navara pickup, was driven by 70 year old Sathit Mayong, who stayed at the scene and cooperated fully with police.

“I was behind another car, and when it slowed to turn into a soi, I moved to overtake. I didn’t see the Honda crossing until it was too late.”

CCTV footage captured the entire sequence, which police say will be used as key evidence in the investigation to determine responsibility, Pattaya News reported

Pictures courtesy of Pattaya News

In a separate, heart-breaking incident, a porridge vendor and an elderly cyclist were both killed in a horror smash in Samut Songkhram.

The fatal crash happened at 7pm on July 7 in Bang Kon Tee district. Nineteen-year-old Damrongchai was riding his motorbike home when he collided with 72-year-old cyclist Surasak.

Both men suffered catastrophic injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputy Inspector Ruengwut Imm-em and medics from Naphalai Hospital attended the grim scene alongside Sapparachen Foundation rescue workers.

Damrongchai suffered a broken neck and facial injuries, while Surasak had multiple fractures and severe head trauma.

Police are continuing their investigation into the cause of the crash as families mourn the devastating loss of two lives.

