Truck brake failure sparks fiery crash on Highway 304

A truck carrying plastic pellets experienced brake failure and a tyre explosion, leading to a collision and subsequent fire on Highway 304. The incident occurred yesterday, with emergency services working quickly to control the blaze.

Police Major Kamolphop Hanwet from the Highway Police Division 5, Subdivision 3, reported the accident involving a plastic pellet-laden truck that lost control and crashed into a barrier.

The vehicle caught fire on the roadside along Highway 304, heading towards Wang Nam Khiao district in Nakhon Ratchasima province, specifically at kilometre marker 8, Bu Phram subdistrict, Na Di district, Prachin Buri province.

Investigations were quickly initiated by the Wang Khon Daeng district police station, as well as the Kabin Buri highway department and the Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Center of Prachinburi.

Malinee Jindarat, head of Prachin Buri’s disaster prevention and mitigation, stated that under the direction of Weeraphan Deeon, director of the Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Centre, a coordinated effort was launched. This effort included collaboration between Na Di district, Kabin Buri Highway Department, highway police, Wang Khon Daeng District Police, and the Bu Phram Subdistrict Administrative Organisation (SAO). Fire trucks were deployed to control the blaze and facilitate traffic.

Initial inquiries revealed that the truck was transporting recycled plastic pellets from Ban Sra Taen, Thung Pho subdistrict, Na Di district, Prachin Buri province, destined for the Lao People’s Democratic Republic.

The vehicle had travelled a 7-kilometre uphill route when brake system failure occurred near Phu Thon Shrine. The brake malfunction caused friction with the left front tyre, leading to an explosion. The truck then collided with a barrier and a government soundproof panel, igniting a fire that spread to the plastic pellets onboard, reported KhaoSod.

The burned truck is currently being removed, obstructing one traffic lane, while two lanes remain open for public use. The cause of the accident is still under investigation, with Na Di district authorities and related agencies actively involved in the process.