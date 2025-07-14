Truck crash in Lop Buri kills woman at fruit stall

A six-wheel truck with a trailer lost control and crashed into a roadside fruit stall, leading to the death of a woman yesterday, July 13.

Her husband narrowly escaped the incident, which occurred in Lop Buri province, while the driver is suspected to have fallen asleep at the wheel.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Natthapong Wongwang from the Tha Hin Police Station was notified of the accident on Highway 366, bypassing Mueang Lop Buri to Tha Wung, at kilometre marker 12 in Pho Khao Ton subdistrict.

Upon arrival, the police, along with a doctor from Anandamahidol Hospital and volunteers from the Poh Teck Tung Foundation, found one fatality and significant property damage. A crowd of locals gathered at the scene, where relatives of the deceased were in mourning.

The fruit stall, owned by 63 year old Charin Ruennarom, was demolished in the crash. Her body was discovered in the shrubbery behind the stall, while her 69 year old husband Somsak Ruennarom was seen grieving beside her.

The autopsy revealed severe injuries to her head, face, and body, with blood present at the scene. Approximately 50 metres away, a white Isuzu six-wheel truck with the registration number 81-8997 Lop Buri, along with its trailer, was found off the road.

The driver, 59 year old Phanchat, fled the scene initially but returned about 10 kilometres later to surrender to the police.

Somsak recounted the moments leading up to the accident. He and his wife were setting up their temporary roadside stall to sell fruits from their garden.

While arranging the produce, the truck suddenly veered off the road from the Pho Khao Ton intersection towards their stall at speed. He managed to warn his wife to jump out of the way, but she was struck forcefully and thrown into the nearby bushes.

Police documented the scene and sent Charin’s body to the Institute of Forensic Science under the Ministry of Justice. They plan to further investigate Phanchat, the truck driver, to ascertain the exact cause of the accident and proceed with legal action, reported KhaoSod.