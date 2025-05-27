Thai police ground aircraft for safety checks after fatal crashes

Police chief visits aviation division in Bangkok to follow up on investigations

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal5 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, May 27, 2025
233 1 minute read
Thai police ground aircraft for safety checks after fatal crashes
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

The national police chief has suspended all police aircraft for comprehensive safety evaluations following two crashes within a month that resulted in the deaths of nine people.

Police General Kittharath Punpetch announced yesterday, May 26, that all planes belonging to the Thai Police Aviation Division (TPAD) would remain grounded until they complete new safety inspections.

“Experiencing two crashes in a single month is alarming, and the causes are yet to be identified.”

He emphasised that aircraft would stay grounded until their readiness for operation is confirmed, ensuring that pilots with extensive flying experience can perform their duties with confidence.

Related Articles

The police chief also plans to visit the TPAD in the Bang Khen district of Bangkok to review the progress of the investigations into the two crashes.

Thai police ground aircraft for safety checks after fatal crashes | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Thailand News

This visit aims to establish guidelines for maintaining police aircraft and to determine whether any should be retired.

The two recent crashes involving police aircraft resulted in nine fatalities.

On April 25, a DHC6-400 Twin Otter crashed near the beach in Cha-am district of Phetchaburi province, killing all six people on board. The 16-seater Canadian-made aircraft, built in 2017, was undergoing a test flight post-maintenance.

On Saturday, May 24, a Bell 212 police helicopter crash in the Mueang district of Prachuap Khiri Khan led to the deaths of three people. The police chief noted that the helicopter had been in use for approximately 40 years.

TPAD had originally acquired 10 Bell 212 helicopters, with three currently operational. These helicopters were inspected on April 13, and no issues were detected, reported Bangkok Post.

In another plane crash incident last year, a small plane crash in Chachoengsao province on the afternoon of August 22, 2024, triggered an urgent search operation in a dense mangrove forest. The aircraft went down at 3.15pm near Wat Khao Din in Bang Pakong district, scattering debris across the remote terrain.

Latest Thailand News
BLACKPINK is back: Bangkok gears up for epic ‘deadline’ tour stop Bangkok News

BLACKPINK is back: Bangkok gears up for epic ‘deadline’ tour stop

11 minutes ago
Shop owner in Khlong Luang arrested for selling e-cigarettes to students Crime News

Shop owner in Khlong Luang arrested for selling e-cigarettes to students

23 minutes ago
Thai woman jumps from second floor after brutal boyfriend abuse Thailand News

Thai woman jumps from second floor after brutal boyfriend abuse

35 minutes ago
Brace yourself: Fake dentist nabbed in Saraburi smile sting Crime News

Brace yourself: Fake dentist nabbed in Saraburi smile sting

52 minutes ago
Pullman Phuket Beach Resort presents Sea Voices art exhibition Phuket Travel

Pullman Phuket Beach Resort presents Sea Voices art exhibition

59 minutes ago
Teen gun and firecracker attacks spark Phuket crackdown Phuket News

Teen gun and firecracker attacks spark Phuket crackdown

1 hour ago
Thai man caught smuggling 18 million baht cash from Myanmar Crime News

Thai man caught smuggling 18 million baht cash from Myanmar

1 hour ago
SSO approves 900 baht refund for flood-hit Thai provinces Thailand News

SSO approves 900 baht refund for flood-hit Thai provinces

1 hour ago
Chiang Rai drug bust uncovers 500,000 methamphetamine pills Crime News

Chiang Rai drug bust uncovers 500,000 methamphetamine pills

2 hours ago
Thailand eyes 100,000-tonne rice boom at global convention Business News

Thailand eyes 100,000-tonne rice boom at global convention

2 hours ago
4 year old Thai boy rescued after seen smoking cigarette in viral video Bangkok News

4 year old Thai boy rescued after seen smoking cigarette in viral video

3 hours ago
Former dancer speaks out on brutal abuse by boyfriend Crime News

Former dancer speaks out on brutal abuse by boyfriend

3 hours ago
Pakistan’s top envoy brings friendship mission to Phuket Phuket News

Pakistan’s top envoy brings friendship mission to Phuket

3 hours ago
Drunk foreign BMW driver crashes in Phang Nga, tries to bribe police Thailand News

Drunk foreign BMW driver crashes in Phang Nga, tries to bribe police

4 hours ago
LPG truck overturns, causes gas leak in Prachuap Khiri Khan Road deaths

LPG truck overturns, causes gas leak in Prachuap Khiri Khan

4 hours ago
Thailand seeks ASEAN Heritage status for Doi Inthanon park Thailand News

Thailand seeks ASEAN Heritage status for Doi Inthanon park

4 hours ago
Visa-vamps: Vietnamese sex workers steal Bangkok spotlight Bangkok News

Visa-vamps: Vietnamese sex workers steal Bangkok spotlight

4 hours ago
Chon Buri restaurant assault leaves two Myanmar workers injured Pattaya News

Chon Buri restaurant assault leaves two Myanmar workers injured

5 hours ago
Thai teenage girl&#8217;s finger freed after 9 hours stuck in doorknob Thailand News

Thai teenage girl’s finger freed after 9 hours stuck in doorknob

5 hours ago
Thai police ground aircraft for safety checks after fatal crashes Bangkok News

Thai police ground aircraft for safety checks after fatal crashes

5 hours ago
Soil search ends in heartbreak as boy, 11, loses fight for life Thailand News

Soil search ends in heartbreak as boy, 11, loses fight for life

5 hours ago
Feast &#038; forever: Wedding dreams meet gourmet indulgence Events

Feast & forever: Wedding dreams meet gourmet indulgence

5 hours ago
Heavy rainfall forecast in Thailand with 59 provinces on alert Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rainfall forecast in Thailand with 59 provinces on alert

5 hours ago
Thai transgender YouTuber alleges sexist treatment at Chinese airport China News

Thai transgender YouTuber alleges sexist treatment at Chinese airport

5 hours ago
Bangkok restaurant criticised over misleading birthday promotion Bangkok News

Bangkok restaurant criticised over misleading birthday promotion

5 hours ago
Aviation NewsBangkok NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal5 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, May 27, 2025
233 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Thai airports to boost services for elderly and disabled passengers

Thai airports to boost services for elderly and disabled passengers

5 days ago
Mentally ill Thai man kicks police from moving truck

Mentally ill Thai man kicks police from moving truck

6 days ago
Vietjet transfers 50 Boeing planes to Thai arm in regional shake-up

Vietjet transfers 50 Boeing planes to Thai arm in regional shake-up

7 days ago
Man dies in expressway crash caused by pineapple peel spill

Man dies in expressway crash caused by pineapple peel spill

7 days ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x